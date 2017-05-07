Former Cub Starlin Castro pays Rizzo back in kind

CHICAGO -- During much of Starlin Castro’s last four seasons with the Chicago Cubs, teammate Anthony Rizzo was there with words of encouragement.

Upon his much-anticipated return to Chicago, it was Castro’s turn to return the favor. Rizzo has been in a slump lately (one that would deepen to 2-for-27 before Sunday night’s game). While the Wrigley faithful warmly welcomed Castro back to the Friendly Confines on Friday, later that same night and away from the cameras and the fanfare the Yankees’ second baseman sat down with his old friend.

Castro met up with Rizzo and went on to repeat a lot of the same words that the Cubs’ All-Star first baseman had told him on many occasions: “Remember who you are; there’s nothing to worry about.”

Starlin Castro tips his cap to Cubs fans on Friday before later catching up with former teammate Anthony Rizzo. David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

“He always told me that he knew what kind of player I was; that I should trust myself,” said Castro to ESPN.com. “Rizzo and I have always helped each other. I’m so happy to see him. We had a chance to talk and he told me he’s having a little trouble at the plate right now. So I just reminded him to trust who he is. We all know how good he is.”

When Rizzo was called up from Triple-A Iowa to make his Cubs debut in June 2012, Castro, then also 22, was well on his way to making back-to-back All-Star appearances and becoming for a time the face of the Cubs' franchise.

Theo Epstein started his tenure with the Cubs that same year, leaving the Boston Red Sox to take his chances in bringing success to another team steeped in tradition and starved for a World Series championship.

A year later, Rizzo and Castro dealt with the Cubs’ third-straight season with over 90 losses. Together they braved suggestions that they weren't immune to demotion and questions about whether their respective long-term contract extensions would be worth the wait within the Cubs' rebuilding effort.

And when Epstein acquired prospect Addison Russell from the Oakland Athletics to eventually take over at shortstop, it was Rizzo who helped Castro with the fact that he was becoming the odd man out.

While Rizzo has gone on to become every bit of the 30-homer anchor in the middle of the Cubs lineup that he was projected to be, Castro was dealt away to the Yankees to put the finishing touches in what Epstein was always building: a World Series champion.

It was bittersweet for Castro to not be at the finish line of a project he always believed in. But he has said he was happy for his former teammates, especially for Rizzo, and he meant it.

When Castro penned a heartfelt farewell to the Cubs on The Players Tribune, he said that the first thing he’d miss would be his “amazing teammates, like Anthony Rizzo.” Rizzo bid his friend a fond farewell in his first at-bat of 2016 by stepping up to the plate to Castro’s infectious “Ando en la Versace” walk-up song.

This weekend, Castro didn’t just reach out to Rizzo among the Cubs. He also met up with Pedro Strop on Friday, and caught up with Javier Baez on Saturday night.

“I spent a lot of time with those guys over there; they’re family,” Castro said about catching up with his old Cubs teammates.

Now at age 27, Castro’s performance this 2017 season with the Yankees has been a reminder of that 21-year-old Cubs shortstop that became the youngest player to lead the National League in hits, finishing the 2011 season with 207. He leads the American League with a .381 batting average to go along with his league-leading 43 hits. And he acknowledges that his success this season is based on that one thing he’d always talk to Rizzo about: trust.

"I feel really good at the plate because I'm not trying to do much. I'm not trying to hit a home run every at bat. I trust my hands and I trust myself,” Castro said.

And despite Castro contributing to the Yankees’ 11-6 rout of the Cubs on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double, there’s no doubt that Rizzo is proud of his former teammate.