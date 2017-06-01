Masahiro Tanaka stinks, but Yankees don't know why

Adam Jones knocks in five RBIs as Masahiro Tanaka allows seven runs over 5.2 innings in the Orioles' 10-4 victory against the Yankees. (1:07)

BALTIMORE -- Nobody in the New York Yankees' clubhouse is giving up on Masahiro Tanaka, but nobody has any answers either. Formerly the team’s ace, Tanaka is a very bad pitcher right now.

The Yankees continue to rule out the possibility that he is hurt. They have talked about it, manager Joe Girardi said, but there are no new tests to take, despite the fact that after another stinker Wednesday, Tanaka is 5-5 with a 6.34 ERA in 11 starts -- at least a third of his season, already in the books.

Girardi did not try to sugar coat Tanaka's 5⅔ innings of seven-run, nine-hit ball in a 10-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He didn’t try to use Aaron Judge's misplay in the third inning to try to excuse Tanaka. There were too many balls, too much pitching behind in the count, too many weak fastballs and not enough trademark sliders or splitters.

The only thing that could qualify as a definitive reason wasn’t a good one for the team’s fans: Well, maybe this isn’t Tanaka’s year.

"If we knew, we would have a Nintendo controller and we would fix it every time," Girardi said. "There is the human element in this too. Guys have tougher years than others. That is part of it, too. A guy like Dallas Keuchel last year. He was the Cy Young and great, then he struggled last year. No one is perfect in this game. It is a hard game."

"This is more than a little bump, it is a big bump," Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said of Masahiro Tanaka's struggles. "We'll get through this." Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tanaka, 28, has an opt-out clause at the end of this season in his $155 million contract, which is becoming increasingly irrelevant. At the moment, there is no way he will test the market, because no one would pay big money for this. The Yankees know there is more. At least, they hope there is.

"It is unusual for him," pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. "Every major league career goes through bumps in the road. This is one of those bumps in the road. This is more than a little bump, it is a big bump. We’ll get through this."

With his slider and splitter off, Tanaka had to throw 28 fastballs among his 103 pitches. Of the 28, the Orioles swung and missed on exactly none of them, according to tracking by ESPN Stats & Information, even as his velocity (91.9 mph) was not an issue. Of the 22 splitters he threw, only 11 were for strikes, which is way down from the usual 66 percentage.

He has been awful in three of his past four starts. On May 14 against the Houston Astros, he lasted just 1⅔ innings and gave up eight runs. On May 20 against the Tampa Bay Rays, he allowed six runs in three innings. With an extra day's rest and the last-place Oakland Athletics in town last Friday, he threw 7⅓ innings of one-run ball -- with a good slider -- while striking out 13. He was supposed to be back.

Even if you include the A’s start, these are his numbers in the past four starts: 0-4 with an 11.21 ERA in 17⅔ innings. He has allowed eight homers, including Adam Jones' three-run bomb in the fourth inning Wednesday. Still, everyone says he is not hurt.

"We have talked about that a lot," Girardi said. "How do you explain the shutout in Boston? How do you explain the game against the A’s? If a guy is injured, he is injured and there is not going to be good starts."

The fact Tanaka can’t be consistent with his pitches can be an indicator of an injury, but Rothschild said he doesn’t believe that is what is happening.

"Can it? Yes," Rothschild said. "Is it? I don’t think that is the case here."

When the Yankees broke spring training, Tanaka seemed like the surest of things on a team with question marks. He was an AL Cy Young candidate with the motivation of an opt-out clause at the end of 2017. He was the ace on what was supposed to be a rebuilding team. Instead, he is the problem on a potential championship club.

During pregame Wednesday, Girardi grew defensive as he tried to play down the fact that he purposely started Austin Romine catching instead of Gary Sanchez with Tanaka on the mound. Tanaka had pitched way better with Romine than Sanchez, which is why Girardi chose Wednesday for Sanchez's day off. By the end of the night, the idea that Romine was the elixir for Tanaka was extinguished.

"It was tough," Tanaka said. "I was unable to get first-pitch strikes."

He was unable to do much. This has been the story more nights than not this season. The best answer the Yankees have right now is: Maybe it is not his year.