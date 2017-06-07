With AL East in balance, Yankees turn to their 'glue' -- CC Sabathia

NEW YORK -- In a baseball clubhouse, real estate equals respect. The best and most important players receive the top spots in the room. Derek Jeter's old locker was closest to the hallway that adjoins the players’ cafeteria and the showers.

That's now CC Sabathia's spot in the New York Yankees' clubhouse. Location is everything, and if there were a de facto captain of this Yankees team, it would be Carsten Charles Sabathia Jr.

“I’ve always felt that CC was somewhat of the glue of this team, in a sense,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He has always had the ability to pull a clubhouse together. I’m not just talking about pulling pitchers together. I’m talking about pulling everybody together."

Pitchers aren't usually the leaders of their teams. They might take charge of the starting staff or the bullpen, but not the entire club. With this up-and-coming Yankees team, though, Sabathia is the man.

“He has that personality,” Girardi said. “He is a guy who always gets players together and does things together as a team. I think it's his calmness when he is about to pitch in a big game. He is the same guy, day in and day out.”

On Wednesday, Sabathia will be on the mound as the Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. It's a role he cherishes. Sabathia is 6-2 with a 4.12 ERA and is surging. He has won four straight starts, allowing just four earned runs in 24 1/3 innings over that span. And he's becoming even more important on the field as Masahiro Tanaka fades.

Sabathia’s season has been cut into three parts. In his first three starts, his ERA was 1.47. In his next four, it was 9.58. Over the past four wins, Sabathia’s ERA is 1.48.

“I just need to pitch inside,” Sabathia said. “I just need to throw the ball inside. I think that is the biggest thing for me is to control the inside part of the plate.”

Sabathia, 37 in July, cherishes divisional matchups, as he feeds off of big events. It was Sabathia, after all, who pitched the Yankees to their last championship in 2009.

“It is a lot of fun,” Sabathia said. “For me, these games [against the Red Sox] are as a big as Baltimore and Toronto. The games in the division are really huge; especially against those three teams because those are the teams that we are either chasing or they are chasing us.”

In 2009, Sabathia knew what to expect with the Yankees. With Jeter, Alex Rodriguez et al, they were sure-fire World Series contenders. He was a flamethrower then, dialing it up in the mid-to-upper 90s. He was already a smart pitcher, though, which was sometimes obscured by his velocity.

“I think people tend to overlook how good my changeup was back then,” Sabathia said. “I think I definitely had a little bit of it [being a pitcher who outsmarts opponents] in me. It has made it a little bit easier to make the transition, I guess.”

The change is still pretty good. In his most recent start, the Blue Jays were 0-for-7 on that particular pitch and struck out three times on changes, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

With Tanaka’s ineffectiveness, Sabathia has become even more important on the mound. But who he is in the clubhouse stands out most for Girardi and the team. Sabathia said he just tries to be himself. By doing that, he is the glue of the Yankees.