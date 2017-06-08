If CC Sabathia can turn things around, Masahiro Tanaka can, too

NEW YORK -- It was not too long ago that CC Sabathia's future was even more uncertain than Masahiro Tanaka's currently stands. Sabathia’s right knee was failing, his fastball was flopping and there was no telling if his career might soon be over.

From 2012-2015, Sabathia was in a spiral on and off the field, and he ultimately went to rehab to address an alcohol addiction. Last season, Sabathia came back to become a productive starter again for the New York Yankees. This season, he is repeating the success.

Sabathia’s eight scoreless innings Wednesday not only led to an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox, but served as an example for Tanaka. There can be pitfalls even for aces and former aces, but there can also be comebacks.

Sabathia (7-2, 3.66 ERA) is picking up the slack for the struggling Tanaka and the Yankees. Tanaka was shelled again Tuesday, leaving it to Sabathia to improve to 6-0 after Yankees losses this season.

“We needed this,” manager Joe Girardi said of his team, which leads the American League East by two games over Boston.

Injuries, age and alcoholism all threatened to derail CC Sabathia's career, but Yankees manager Joe Girardi never gave up on him. Why? "There is a lot of heart in that guy," Girardi said. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The lessons Sabathia can offer Tanaka are not exact. Sabathia’s downturn came after he dialed up the odometer so far that he ground his knees and his elbows to a halt, needing surgery on each. Sabathia, 36, has thrown 3,239⅔ major league innings, which has worn down a fastball that once traveled in the upper 90s. With advice from good buddy Andy Pettitte, he has transformed his game, using Pettite’s old pitch, the cutter.

Sabathia’s season has been broken down into three segments. He began strong, with a 1.47 ERA in his opening three starts. He faltered so far in his next four starts, posting a 9.58 ERA in that span, there was a thought he might need to be removed from the rotation. Now, over his past five, his ERA is a microscopic 1.13.

Sabathia is not the perfect road map for Tanaka, because there was an easy straight line to draw for the big lefty’s struggles. He had too much age and wear to continue to be the same pitcher. Tanaka is just 28, so he should, in theory, have a lot of heat in that right arm.

His miseries have become a mystery, even as the Yankees, to use general manager Brian Cashman’s expression, conduct “CSI: The Bronx” to try to break the case. So it is different, but the lesson is that Tanaka can make a comeback.

Sabathia was worse than Tanaka is now. For three seasons, from 2013-2015, Sabathia’s ERA of 4.81 was the 12th-worst in baseball, his WHIP (1.40) was the 14th-worst and his opponent slugging percentage (.460) was the fifth-worst. Combined with his injuries, some thought not only that Sabathia should be gone from the rotation, but that his career might be over as well. Girardi still believed in Sabathia, not because of his left arm, but because of his heart.

“Because of the way he competes, he has always been that guy [who comes back],” Girardi said. “He is a fierce competitor. When you have that in you, you have the ability to make changes and to figure things out. It took him some time. It took him some time to figure out what he had to do. CC, there is a lot of heart in that guy.”

But there he was Wednesday, with win No. 230 of his career. He has had an impressive career and wants to play many more years.

Off the field, Sabathia is inspiring as well. Steve Sarkisian, the former USC coach and current Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator, credited Sabathia for leading him to seek help for his own battle with alcoholism.

“It means a lot,” Sabathia said. “I mean, I feel like I made the right decision. Me and Sark have been talking, so it is great to see him doing well. That is not why I made the decision, but I’m happy that people will take a little bit from it.”

That is real-world stuff. In the fantasy world of on-the-field sports, Sabathia is making Tanaka’s struggles easier for the Yankees to handle, with the understanding that success can happen again soon, if you keep your heart in it.