Jordan Montgomery is another Yankees rookie success story

NEW YORK -- Yankees lefty starter Jordan Montgomery is kind of like the anti-Aaron Judge in a lot of ways, expect one: Both are rookie success stories.

Judge is out front, the lead story, mostly because of his size, the ferocity in which he hits the ball and his confident personality. He has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated and featured on SportsCenter, perhaps the biggest story in baseball. Judge’s arrival has been loud.

Montgomery is making his mark in a quiet way, though he is just an inch shorter than 6-foot-7 Judge. Still, Montgomery is establishing his spot in the Yankees’ rotation, lessening the impact of Masahiro Tanaka’s ineffectiveness and making it seem as though he might be part of the starting staff for years to come.

On Friday night, Montgomery allowed the Orioles just two runs in seven innings of the Yankees’ 8-2 victory. In his past four starts, Montgomery is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA. Overall, he is 4-4 with a 3.55 ERA. He leads major league rookies in strikeouts with 61.

But, shhh, don’t tell anyone. He likes to keep things quiet and is not looking to make headlines.

Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery threw a solid seven innings against the Orioles in the Bronx on Friday night. Frank Franklin II/AP Photo

“It don’t bother me,” Montgomery said of his relative anonymity.

Montgomery, 24, came out of nowhere to win the fifth spot in spring training. Even manager Joe Girardi didn’t bring up Montgomery’s name at the beginning of spring training as a rotation contender. Girardi usually casts a net so wide you almost think guest spring-training coaches, like Ron Guidry, might have a shot.

Montgomery just put his head down and mowed down batters in the spring. He has been composed, especially after things have gone a little wrong.

On Friday, following a long two-run homer to Jonathan Schoop in the second, Montgomery could have crumbled.

“He didn’t let it snowball,” Girardi said.

In the spring, outing after outing, Montgomery just retired opponents until, toward the end of camp, Girardi said one sunny afternoon in Lakeland, Florida, that Montgomery has a shot at the rotation. Here he is in the middle of June, and he is outpitching Tanaka. As the radio voice of the Yankees, John Sterling, is keen on saying, “You can’t predict baseball.”

It is too early to say that Montgomery is going to be legit for years to come, but a lefty starter in Yankee Stadium has always been a winning combination. Think CC Sabathia and Andy Pettitte.

Montgomery has a long, long way to go before he is in that heavyweight class, but besides his four-pitch stuff there is a reason to believe. The kid from South Carolina has never seemed overwhelmed by his surroundings.

That day at Lakeland’s Joker Marchant Stadium, the spring-training home of the Tigers, when Girardi announced that Montgomery had a shot at the rotation, the kid seemed nonplussed when the Yankees’ beat crew suddenly surrounded him with questions. He hasn’t blinked since.

He is not the most quotable of fellows, but they don’t pay pitchers by the word. Some would argue they don’t pay them by the win anymore, either. Montgomery is showing, though, he will be able to keep the Yankees in a ton of games.

Montgomery is establishing himself in this Yankee rotation during the troubling start for presumptive ace Tanaka. The rest of the rotation has been excellent. From Michael Pineda to Luis Severino to Sabathia, they have made this first-place start possible. Montgomery is in that mix, too.

“You can’t ask for more than what these guys are doing,” Girardi said.

Montgomery is not receiving the publicity of Judge. Nor should he, but come the stretch run and maybe in October, Montgomery might be just as important as No. 99.