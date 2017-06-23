Right now, the Yankees are all Aaron Judge and no jury

NEW YORK --- It is the sound of a legendary season. Each and every fan who comes to Yankee Stadium wants to go home with a little piece of this incredible Aaron Judge rookie year. So when he connects on a pitch, they are hoping they can see some history.

When Judge makes solid contact, the crowd instantly goes, “Oooooooh!” There he was again on Thursday night in the second inning, doing his thing like it was nothing at all, smashing another towering home run -- this one a three-run job over the center-field wall -- and electrifying the crowd.

The thing about Judge now is that not only is he the leading candidate for both the MVP and Rookie of the Year awards, he is the player in the game you most want to see, the one you most want to know how he did. If you miss a Yankees game, the first thing you ask about after the result is: How did Judge do?

Aaron Judge hit his major-league-leading 25th homer in the Yankees' loss to the Angels on Thursday night in the Bronx. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

He is doing very nicely, of course. On the year, he is batting .331 with an MLB-best 25 homers and 57 RBIs. The problem of late, though, for the Yankees is that it is Aaron Judge and little else.

After their latest meltdown, a 10-5 loss to the Angels in which Luis Severino and Dellin Betances combined with a Starlin Castro error to relinquish a four-run lead, the Yankees have lost eight of nine and are tied with the Red Sox for first place in the AL East.

“When you are going bad and not doing the things you need to do to win, this is what happens,” manager Joe Girardi said.

The Yankees are looking more and more like they might not have enough pitching to make this a dream season. But they do have Judge. He has not only emerged as the guy you want to see at the plate, but Girardi believes the 6-foot-8, 282-pound rookie already is a leader. He sounded like one after the loss when asked about the team’s slump.

“That’s part of baseball,” Judge said. “It is just how we respond is going to be the difference.”

What is always interesting to watch when a young player takes New York by storm is how they handle everything. Judge is not the first phenomenon to hit the city. Over the past decade, guys such as Joba Chamberlain, Matt Harvey, Jeremy Lin and Odell Beckham Jr. all have taken their ride at the center of the New York sports scene.

They each handled everything that comes with being a breakout star in different ways. Judge, though, seems to have it all under control. Before each and every game, a wave of reporters circle his locker. He does most interviews, while politely declining what he doesn’t have time for, and is quick to apologize if he is a moment late for a prearranged session.

During their slide, the Yankees have found different ways to lose, primarily on the road. During their trip out west in which they lost six of seven, Girardi thought they could have gone 5-2 instead of 1-6. After losing two of three again, they have Masahiro Tanaka on the mound Friday. Tanaka has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball. Still, Judge doesn’t appear to be sweating.

Judge said the attitude in the clubhouse is just as good during the losing as it was during the winning.

“Nothing’s changed,” Judge said. “What is great about these guys is that during our losses and our wins, everyone keeps the same attitude, even the guys who make an error or give up the big play, it doesn’t change. They know there is always tomorrow and they are going to regroup and get better.”

The problem is that Judge is the only one, it seems, whose play has been consistent. He can’t do it alone.