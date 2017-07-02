Clint Frazier shows he can play, as do the Astros

Clint Frazier becomes the first Yankee since Aaron Judge and Tyler Austin last season to homer in his debut, putting New York up 6-3 in Houston. (0:27)

HOUSTON -- The red wavy hair snuck out of the back of his New York Yankees hat as Clint Frazier, just 22, was the latest Baby Bomber to make his debut Saturday. He wore No. 30 and was willing to take any number as long as it said New York across his chest.

Even before his first MLB at-bat, Frazier had a big-league persona. The scouting report by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman after he acquired Frazier as part of a package from the Cleveland Indians for Andrew Miller highlighted Frazier’s “legendary bat speed.”

This hype combined with Frazier’s knack for drawing attention, including his spring training’s “Manegate,” made just about everyone curious to the question that will ultimately define Frazier, like it does all the major leaguers: Can the kid play?

In his opening act, on just three hours' sleep, Frazier hit like a guy who deserved the marquee billing, nailing a double and a homer, sparking the Yankees to a lead before New York suffered its worst loss of the season to baseball’s best team, the Houston Astros.

“It was very eventful,” Frazier said after the Yankees’ 7-6 defeat.

Frazier is another sign of what is on the horizon for the Yankees. They are developing much faster than Houston ever did, but make no mistake, the transformation’s goal is to be like the 2017 Astros. The Yankees are coming.

The Astros are there.

“Their offense is relentless,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

Dellin Betances, who might be named Sunday to his fourth All-Star Game in four years, usually is a stun gun to the best of offenses. Betances, though, is in a bit of a funk and had his worst outing of the season. Asked to protect a three-run lead in the eighth, Betances fell apart, allowing a solo home run to Evan Gattis, three walks and four runs.

“I’ve got to do better than that,” Betances said.

Girardi pulled Betances with two out in the eighth. The Yankees were still clinging to a one-run lead. Girardi asked closer Aroldis Chapman to get a four-out save. Chapman didn’t get it done, allowing fellow Cuban Yuli Gurriel to hit the go-ahead, two-run double.

In the ninth, after pinch hitter Aaron Judge and Frazier popped out against the Astros closer, Ken Giles, Brett Gardner singled but was overaggressive on the bases and thrown out trying to scurry back to first.

The ending didn’t ruin Frazier’s night completely, but it quieted things. Instead of the loud music that would have been playing if the Yankees had won, it was dead quiet in the locker room as Frazier asked a reporter if he was supposed to speak at his locker or someplace else.

For Frazier, quiet had become something of a theme of the day. In the sixth inning, during his second at-bat, he picked up his first hit, lining a double just under the glove of a diving Marwin Gonzalez in left.

In the seventh, Frazier lined a rocket that snuck over the top of the high left-field wall at Minute Maid Park. When Frazier returned to the dugout, his teammates gave him the old silent treatment.

“It didn’t sink in until no one was there to give me a high-five in the dugout,” Frazier said.

Frazier said before his first game that he didn’t want to be a distraction, which is not usually what you hear from a rookie. With his teammates joking at his expense, he was trying to figure out how to react.

“I didn’t really know what to do,” Frazier said. “Most guys go hopping down the dugout and act like they are high-fiving people, but I didn’t know what to do so I just went to get a cup of water.”

Frazier had some cool moments. After the game, he retrieved the home run ball from a fan; he was giving that one to his dad. His mom would be the recipient of his first hit. After the double, the Astros' All-Star middle infield of Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve subtly moseyed over to congratulate Frazier.

The story would have been all Frazier, but the Astros (55-27) are relentless. The Yankees (43-36) are up and coming. They aren’t on the same level yet in 2017 as Houston. Still, even after the worst loss of the season, not all was bad.

In Frazier’s first game in the big leagues, the kid showed he can play.