Masahiro Tanaka might single-handedly sabotage the Yankees

NEW YORK -- Former Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka might single-handedly sabotage his team’s season. Just last year he was a Cy Young candidate with the incentive of an opt-out this year, making it seem like he is the one guy the Yankees could count on in their rebuilding year.

Of all the sure things entering spring training, Tanaka was the surest. But as the radio voice of the team, John Sterling, is known to say to his broadcasting partner: “You can’t predict baseball, Suzyn.”

Tanaka and the Yankees (45-41) finished the first half of the season and he has been their LVP (Least Valuable Player) of the first 86 games. Despite the horrendous past month -- the Yankees were losers of 18 of their most recent 25 after their 5-3 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday -- it was a pretty good first half overall with the emergence of Aaron Judge, Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery. They were in first place for much of it.

But, with the All-Star break upon us, the Yankees are now looking up in the AL East, 3.5 games behind the Red Sox. And it is largely because of Tanaka. After three strong starts, Tanaka was awful again Sunday, not even making it through five innings while allowing five earned runs and two home runs.

“His stuff wasn’t very crisp,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

Masahiro Tanaka allowed five earned runs and lasted just 4 1/3 innings on Sunday against the Brewers. Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

Tanaka’s 5.47 ERA is among the worst for starters in all of Major League Baseball. He dropped to 7-8 on the year, and the Yankees are 9-9 in his 18 starts. Those numbers, while bad for a supposed ace, don’t tell the full story.

Tanaka has hurt what has turned into a weak spot for the Yankees -- the bullpen. In seven of his 18 starts, he has gone five or fewer innings. He is supposed to be the guy giving the Yankees length and allowing a break for the pen. Instead, he needs a lot of support nearly every time he goes out there.

This has to change if the Yankees are going to have any chance of doing much in the second half. They can make trades. They can get performance from a lot of surprise players. But over 162 games, this is too much to count on. The Yankees need Tanaka. He knows it.

“Obviously, I didn’t do well for long stretches,” Tanaka said.

No one can exactly figure out why the 28-year-old has struggled so much this season after he went 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 2016. His velocity has been the same. His health is fine, both he and the Yankees have insisted. And still, there is no consistency.

The Yankees had hoped Tanaka finally turned a corner during his previous three starts in which he went 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA. But that didn’t last long. From the first pitch on Sunday, Tanaka had nothing. Two of the first three batters singled before Travis Shaw homered. Tanaka and the Yankees were down three runs before many fans were even in their seats.

It made for a tedious three-hour and 59-minute game. The Yankees could never overcome Tanaka’s failure.

This is what they have been trying to do for much of the first half. If it continues in the second half, it could doom what has been in large part an otherwise surprisingly positive season.