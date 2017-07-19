Yankees need Sonny Gray if they are serious about contending

Pedro Gomez discusses Todd Frazier's impact on New York's lineup and how adding David Robertson to the bullpen would let the Yankees approach the postseason like the Royals did when they won the World Series. (0:41)

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees hardly win anymore. They haven't won a series in nearly six weeks, losing eight of their last 10 while tying the two others. And they've been the worst team in baseball over that span -- losers of 22 of their last 32 games. That's a .313 winning percentage, which wouldn't even win you the batting title, let alone a division.

Yet, they believe sunshine is right around the corner, maybe even starting in Seattle this weekend.

"I think we are poised to make a good little run here," manager Joe Girardi said.

Maybe he is right. Maybe he is wrong, but this is what the Yankees are right now.

They are 48-45 and on pace for 84-85 wins, which might just be good enough for a wild card in the weak American League. But it isn't especially good. The Yankees are certainly due to play better.

They can't really play worse, and still, they just made a big deal, sacrificing some young talent in favor of trying to win this season. They picked up a new third baseman in Todd Frazier and two new relievers in David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle -- a go-for-it move from a sinking team.

Sonny Gray, who has a 3.66 ERA with the A's this season, would offer two and a half years of value to the Yankees. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The manager, not convincingly, said the Yankees have enough already in the clubhouse.

"I think all the tools are [in there]," Girardi said. "I do. We just have to play better."

The Yankees -- "careful buyers," in general manager Brian Cashman's words -- must be careful not to act in half-measures. To really justify sacrificing former first-rounders Blake Rutherford and Ian Clarkin, do the Yankees need to go get themselves a starter like Sonny Gray from the Oakland A's?

It seems foolish to make significant trades in pursuit of a wild-card spot, and the Yankees definitely have their eyes on the division if Tuesday's deal with the White Sox is any indication. Not only did it fill a hole in the infield with Frazier, but it deepened the bullpen which, in theory, shortened the game for their starters.

However, is it enough to overtake the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays, who are still two and four games ahead of the Yankees in the AL East?

Cashman will likely exhaust every option in trying to bring a top-of-the-line starter, like Gray, who can help the Yankees try to win this year and going forward. There are concerns about if Gray can stay healthy, but if the Yankees picked him up, he wouldn't be eligible for free agency until 2020. That's 2 1/2 years of value, if he stays on the field.

The Yankees have already gone this far in trying to stop the tide, hoping that what they were for the first two-and-a-half months was real. They looked like the team to beat in the division before this extended slump started. Their offense was the best in baseball and their pitching was just good enough. Now, though, they've seemed to take turns lulling.

"We went through a little bit of difficult time," Girardi said. "This has been a tough schedule coming out of the break. I think we have played OK. I think we can play better. The tools are in there."

Not fully.

The lineup, when it's at full strength, is strong. The bullpen, with three legit closer-quality relievers (Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances and Robertson) and three other emerging relievers (Kahnle, Adam Warren and Chad Green) is deep. The starters, though, offer little guarantees.

Masahiro Tanaka has been inconsistent at best, which has culminated in a 5.33 ERA. He has pitched well in three of his last four starts, but the Yankees will need more of that to have a real chance. CC Sabathia has been excellent, but will turn 37 years old when he takes the mound at Safeco on Friday. Luis Severino, an All-Star, seems to be stepping up to match his talent. Rookie Jordan Montgomery has been good, but he has never pitched a whole MLB season.

The fifth spot? Well, that is up for grabs. Luis Cessa is receiving the first opportunity, though no one really can feel too confident yet.

That is why if the Yankees are going for it, then they probably need to go all the way. Gray may be the starter that they need. The idea is to make trades to win divisions, not just to sneak into Game 163. Can the Yankees really feel good standing down now?