After Yankees' deadline splash, it's playoffs or pink slip for Joe Girardi

After the Yankees acquired Sonny Gray at the trade deadline, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski calls the rival team the Warriors, in response to New York GM Brian Cashman calling Boston that after getting Chris Sale. (0:43)

NEW YORK -- There are no more excuses for New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi. All the farewell tours for the Yankees legends are a distant memory. The old guys are long gone, taking with them all the alibis. They let Girardi off the hook for leading his $200 million teams to only one playoff game since 2012 because it wasn’t his fault, as his teams often outperformed their run differential and subpar rosters.

But now Girardi has the horses. He’s expected to win. It falls on him now because the team’s owner, Hal Steinbrenner, did his job. Steinbrenner allowed general manager Brian Cashman to use his expertise and experience to rebuild the franchise’s talent at all levels in just 365 days.

The result? At worst, the Yankees are the co-favorites, with the Boston Red Sox, to win the American League East.

But if they fail to win the East, they should still make the playoffs as a wild card, with lesser teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners on the outside looking in.

After the Yankees’ front office did its job at the trade deadline, the pressure is on Joe Girardi to deliver October baseball to New York. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With the additions of Sonny Gray, Jaime Garcia, Todd Frazier, Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson, and Greg Bird returning perhaps sooner than later, they have a stacked lineup, an overabundance of starters and perhaps baseball’s best bullpen. Girardi no longer is managing an aging Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, trying to not only beat opponents, but also Father Time.

That is why Girardi’s job is squarely on the line, or at least it should be. Girardi is in the final season of a four-year, $16 million contract. He is a fine manager and a good soldier in the Yankees’ corporate jungle. More importantly, Steinbrenner likes him a lot, as does Cashman. But in big-time sports, you are ultimately judged on your record. Hal is not his father, but it is hard to imagine that even he can give Girardi a pass if the manager fails to lead the Yankees to October.

Girardi knows what has been put in front of him.

“When I look at ownership and the front office, they’ve given us an opportunity to do something special here, and now we have to go out and do it,” he said.

Despite what Twitter might think on many game nights, Girardi usually makes good in-game decisions. He is a by-the-numbers guy for the most part, but that makes sense over a 162-game marathon. With his players, he is not Mr. Personality. But, by and large, they believe he cares about them and feel he puts them in a position to succeed.

But at some point, if you are the manager of the New York Yankees, you have to win championships. Or at least make the playoffs. That time is now.

From the first day of spring training, Girardi had a little more joy in his voice when he talked about the franchise’s talent. Not one for hyperbole, he even whispered at the side of a spring training batting cage that these youngsters -- Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, Luis Severino, Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield, Bird, et al. -- might have more talent than Jeter's Core Four group. It's time to transform that ability into winning important games, especially after Cashman knocked it out of the park the past couple of Julys.

The next two months are a crossroads for Girardi. If he can survive it, he has a chance to do something special as the Yankees’ manager, perhaps become a Hall of Famer. He rode on the shoulders of CC Sabathia and A-Rod to a championship in his second season, in 2009. He might now be ushering in another dynasty.

The Yankees have so much young talent in their organization and so much money coming off the books in the next few years that they could have an extended run.

But if it's going to include Joe Girardi, it must start now. For the manager, it should be a playoff appearance or a pink slip.