There's little defense for having Gary Sanchez behind the plate

It has been a rough night for Gary Sanchez and the Yankees as the Indians score a run on a passed ball in the second inning and on Chad Green's wild pitch in the fifth. (0:54)

CLEVELAND -- The New York Yankees did a lot before the trade deadline to try to guarantee themselves a shot at the playoffs. They acquired two new starting pitchers, two new high-leverage relievers and a new third baseman. But if things are going to go right, they need the old Gary Sanchez to come back.

It was exactly a year ago that Sanchez began his epic tear through the big leagues, swatting more homers to begin his career than anyone in the history of the game. At one point, he was hitting a home run nearly every other day. It was incredible.

But what really made you think that Sanchez could be a perennial All-Star was his defense. His right arm just stunted running games. Despite being so big, he was able to block pitches in the dirt. Everyone with the Yankees said he was calling a good game.

Now, though, just a year later, the bat is still speaking. His .267 average with 17 homers and 52 RBIs in 76 games is pretty darn good for a catcher.

However, his defense is such a negative that you have to think that the Yankees' best lineup might consist of Sanchez moving to DH for the struggling Matt Holliday, with the defensively superior Austin Romine moving behind the plate. When Sanchez was on the DL, the Yankees were 16-5 with Romine catching, near the beginning of the season.

Gary Sanchez's defense has slipped considerably this year. His league-leading 12th passed ball let in an Indians run on Friday. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said this alignment has not passed his desk yet, but he didn’t dismiss it out of hand.

"Up until this point, I have not," said Girardi, whose team has lost four straight and five of six and now trails the Red Sox by three games in the AL East. "We are trying to think of everything. We will talk about everything."

During Friday night’s 7-2 defeat to the Indians, Jaime Garcia followed fellow newcomer Sonny Gray with a loss. Garcia did not pitch as well as Gray, looking "rusty" in Girardi’s eyes, and lasted only 4⅔ innings. Sanchez didn’t help.

Sanchez had one of his worst games behind the plate, including his league-leading 12th passed ball letting in the Indians' second run.

"He needs to improve," said Girardi, who rarely is critical of his players. "He needs to improve. That is the bottom line."

If there is one position that Girardi knows every nook and cranny of, it is catcher. Girardi didn’t spend 15 years in the majors because he had Sanchez-like talent. In 131 games, Sanchez already has 37 homers, which is one more than Girardi had in his 1,277 career games. Girardi always has preached that a catcher’s first job is behind the plate, then in the batter’s box.

On a technical level, Girardi said that Sanchez is late getting down on pitches. The manager said the Yankees have been working with Sanchez, but it hasn’t quite sunk in.

"He’s capable of doing a better job," Girardi said.

In the second inning, Sanchez allowed a simple fastball to glance over his glove, allowing a run to score. He said a fake bunt deceived his eyes for a moment.

Sanchez, 24, went through the minor leagues with a poor reputation. Two years ago, when he had his first child, his attitude improved and the $3 million investment the Yankees made in him as 16-year-old began to pay off. Now, though, the Yankees are trying to figure out where that defender went.

"It is hard to say," Girardi said. "It is really hard to say."

Sanchez’s offense has been fine, although at times inconsistent. He did make the All-Star team, after all. But his defense is not there.

"I feel good behind the plate," Sanchez said.

His manager doesn’t feel the same. Sanchez has been error-prone and is throwing out base stealers at a lower rate (41 to 36 percent from last season to this year).

Maybe Girardi should do something about it. He might want to DH Sanchez more, which would improve the Yankees’ defense with Romine behind the plate. Holliday is hitting .136 in his last 81 at-bats, stretching over 20 games.

The manager’s job is to utilize his best lineup as much as can. Right now, that seems like Sanchez at DH and Romine behind the plate on most nights.