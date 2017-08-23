Gary Sanchez keeps hitting home runs high, far and often

Gary Sanchez homers twice, his first a 493-foot long ball to left field, and Aaron Judge breaks his 37-game strikeout streak as the Yankees rout the Tigers 13-4. (1:10)

DETROIT -- Gary Sanchez smashed a first-inning ball that looked like a classic Aaron Judge shot. It was high. It was far. It was gone. (Did we mention it was very far?)

How far? Four-hundred and ninety-three feet worth of far. That's 493!

It was the second-longest homer hit all year. Only Judge himself has a shot measured farther by Statcast.

“I think I still got him by 2 feet,” said Judge, who had a blast estimated at 495 feet in June against the Orioles.

While Sanchez keeps hitting home runs, Judge finally didn’t strikeout en route to the New York Yankees' 13-4 crushing of the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. With an assist from manager Joe Girardi, Judge went 1-for-1 with three walks. Girardi then pulled Judge from the game after four plate appearances, claiming it had nothing to do with the major league-record 37-game strikeout slump, but it's hard to believe that wasn’t a factor.

Meanwhile, Sanchez, 24, is actually younger than Judge. For the most part, he has been looked upon as the better prospect. He had his incredible rookie hot streak last year, and it looks like he might be doing it again.

Gary Sanchez homered twice on Tuesday, including one shot that traveled some 493 feet. Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Sanchez memorably heated up at this time last year, arguably having the best start to a career of any batter in history. He reached 19 homers quicker than any major leaguer ever after coming up for a second time on Aug. 3, 2016. On his way to the record, he went on to hit eight homers in 16 games before finishing the season with 20.

Besides Sanchez’s two-run mammoth in the first, he added another two-run opposite-field job in the ninth. He has hit 11 homers in his past 23 games, dating to July 27. He didn’t sit around admiring the long one, either.

“I had no clue it went that far,” Sanchez said.

Everyone mostly watched in awe, just waiting for Statcast to give the official diagnosis. It came back with Sanchez just 2 feet shy of Judge.

While a year younger, Sanchez has accomplished more than Judge so far. In 146 games, Sanchez has hit .282 with 45 homers and 111 RBIs. Judge has hit .266 with 41 homers and 90 RBIs in 147 games. Lately, though, Sanchez has been off the charts.

“He’s been pretty consistent,” Girardi said. “He’s been pretty locked in.”

Overall, this season Sanchez has not been a very good defender. He was bad enough that Girardi benched him earlier this month for a game. The Yankees' manager is a stickler for the little things behind the plate. Sanchez has been less than fundamentally sound as a catcher, which can gnaw at Girardi, who was the master of nuance.

But on Tuesday night, Girardi praised Sanchez’s defense, saying it is better and improving. It seems doubtful Sanchez will be sat down again, unless it is just a regular day off.