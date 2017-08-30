Yankees need Aaron Judge to be better -- and luckier

NEW YORK -- It was 2007 and the New York Yankees were struggling, so they turned to a young minor leaguer for help. Joba Chamberlain was a setup man, but he saved the season. In 24 incredible relief innings, he struck out 34 batters and allowed just one earned run.

By the end of the Summer of Joba, the Yankees were in the playoffs, and one of their owners, Hank Steinbrenner, was predicting Chamberlain would be the next Roger Clemens.

So here stands 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge, in the midst of his very own summer. Is he still the next face of baseball?

When Judge was benched this week, manager Joe Girardi called it a "mental day," which is a nice modern euphemism. Judge has gone from the American League MVP in the first half to the guy the Yankees would rather substitute Jacoby Ellsbury for on some days.

If Judge is going to rebound, the club needs him to be not just better, but luckier.

In 84 games over the first half, he hit .329 with 30 homers and 66 RBIs. His 1.139 OPS was Barry Bonds-like. He struck out a lot, nearly three out of every 10 at-bats, the 11th-worst rate in baseball. He mitigated that by walking a ton, though (61 times). His "walk is as good as a hit" approach allowed him to reach base at a .448 clip.

Aaron Judge has cooled off in the second half, but part of that downturn is due to bad luck. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

In 41 games in the second half, he is hitting just .179 with seven homers and 16 RBIs. His second-half OPS is an Ellsbury-like .692. His strikeouts have increased to nearly 36 percent of his at-bats, the third-worst rate in baseball.

But here is the potential positive spin: Judge's batting average on balls in play was .426 in the first half but has dropped to .257 in the second half. He ranked fourth in the majors in hard-hit rate prior to the All-Star break (25 percent of his at-bats ended in what is defined as "hard contact"). He ranks 105th since the break at 16 percent. But Judge is still walking, as he has "passed the baton," to use one of Alex Rodriguez's old pet phrases, 35 times.

It would be easy to say that Judge might be somewhere between how good he was in the first half and how bad he has been in the second. A 162-game season has a habit of showing what a player is great and not so great at. However, there is really no way to predict that. Former major league manager Bobby Valentine was fond of quipping that statistics are better at predicting the past than the future.

A decade later, Chamberlain is no longer playing baseball. There were Joba Rules and midges and a career that might be worthy of a 30 for 30 documentary one day, but he never was the 2007 sensation on the field again.

Judge is probably not Joba. While they both share a big heart, Judge's head seems better prepared to navigate the tough times. Plus, he is older, at 25, compared to Chamberlain, who was just 21 in '07.

Judge has been compared to Derek Jeter because of how he goes about his work, how he leads and how he doesn't make excuses. It seems apt. For example: Judge's left shoulder might be bothering him more than he's letting on. That is a Jeter-esque quality. But Judge displayed last year the type of mental make-up he has when he struck out in half of his 84 at-bats. No one saw him sweat. He came back stronger, and by this year's All-Star break he was being portrayed as the next face of baseball.

Chamberlain went on to make nearly $11 million in his career, which is not too shabby. He is out of baseball at 31 years old after having a solid career, but nothing spectacular. This is the backdrop of the next month as Judge tries to figure out who he is and show what he is made of.