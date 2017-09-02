Yankees gain ground with win, but need another on Sunday

The Yankees activated Matt Holliday after nearly a month on the disabled list with a back injury and in his first game back he smashes a three-run homer to lead the Yankees past the Red Sox 5-1. (0:59)

NEW YORK -- Sunday’s contest will be the next "Biggest Game of The Season” for the New York Yankees. It is on national TV, and though there is about a month left in the season, you can make a pretty good argument it is a must-win game for them.

With a loss, the division race with the Red Sox won’t officially be over, but unofficially it will be. Even Yogi probably would have admitted that.

The Yankees have taken two of the first three games this weekend against Boston, moving them within 4 1/2 games of their rivals. After Sunday night, the teams do not play again this season.

If the Red Sox win on Sunday, and then were to go 12-13 to finish the year with 90 wins, the Yankees would have to go 18-8 just to tie them. The Yankees have played 135 games and still aren’t 10 games over .500.

Even if the Yankees win Sunday, the math isn’t much better, but hope will be a little more on their side at 3 1/2 games back (and three back in the loss column) instead of 5 1/2 games.

So that is what is at stake as ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball begins a half-hour earlier than usual (7:30 p.m. ET) due to the fact the Yankees play in Baltimore on Labor Day at 2 p.m.

The pitching matchup is a dandy as the Red Sox have ace Chris Sale going up against the Yankees’ new ace, Luis Severino. Add in the fact that part of Severino’s success this year is due to Red Sox Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez whispering in his ear in the offseason, and there is a little more intrigue.

What the Yankees need from Severino is what former ace and suddenly re-emerging Masahiro Tanaka gave them during Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Red Sox. Tanaka went seven innings, allowing just one run. Since returning from the DL, he is 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA.

If you want a bigger sample size, take Tanaka’s 6-3 record and 2.77 ERA over his past 12 starts. Those are ace numbers -- Sale’s ERA is 2.77 for the season -- and are the ones that could make Tanaka think hard about opting out of his contract at the end of the season instead of picking up the final three years at $67 million.

Tanaka got support from the suddenly invaluable Chase Headley and the important Matt Holliday. Headley went 3-for-4, including his 10th homer of the season. Since the Yankees acquired third baseman Todd Frazier, Headley is hitting .328 with a .956 OPS in 40 games.

Holliday, whose year has been hampered by illness and injury, slammed his 17th homer of the season, but his first in 75 at-bats. His three-run shot in the sixth inning broke open a tie game. Afterward, he explained the importance of catching the Red Sox and missing the wild card.

“You want to stay out of that do-or-die game,” Holliday said. “Anything can happen in one game in baseball. You would love to stay out of that scenario.”

Even after 135 games, this Yankees team is difficult to read. They are leading the wild-card race in large part because of how mediocre the league is, filled with teams flirting with .500. They should be the best of the nondivision winners, though that does not seem like a guarantee. If they fail to make the playoffs, you have to wonder if manager Joe Girardi keeps his job.

That said, if the Yankees can make it to October and get Aroldis Chapman to find his form, the nature of the postseason tournament would seem to fit their roster perfectly. With days off after every two games, the Yankees conceivably could unleash Dellin Betances, David Robertson and Chapman on October much like the Cleveland Indians used Andrew Miller & Co. last year.

But they have to get there first, of course. They want the division. It ain’t over yet, but with a loss on Sunday night, more than a few people will pronounce it done, with everything settled except for where the Red Sox will hold their champagne party.