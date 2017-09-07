Take it from Buck Showalter: Gene Michael had guts

BALTIMORE -- In 1993, when a scrawny shortstop made 56 errors in Single-A, the New York Yankees' GM at the time, Gene “Stick” Michael, told Buck Showalter not to lose faith.

“This guy is going to be an All-Star shortstop,” Michael told the then-Yankees manager.

“I'm like, 'Really?' He said, 'Yeah, he's got a little footwork issue.'"

Derek Jeter figured out that footwork issue, eventually becoming captain of the Yankees, part of the Core Four dynasty that restored the franchise to greatness. The five rings that followed wouldn’t have been won without Michael, who died Thursday at 79.

The intestinal fortitude to stand up to George Steinbrenner, plus a feeling for a player's potential in the pit of his stomach, made Gene "Stick" Michael (left) a Yankees icon. DOUG COLLIER/AFP/Getty Images

Michael could see the future as clearly as anyone in the Yankees' organization. He kept the right players, refusing to trade Bernie Williams one day, while talking George Steinbrenner out of dealing a young pitcher named Mariano Rivera to Seattle for a journeyman shortstop named Felix Fermin.

“If you ever sat with him for a game, he saw the game through projection,” Showalter said. "Everything was projection. He knew about the people that could play.”

He also knew how to handle Steinbrenner, Showalter said. He wouldn't pick a fight with The Boss over every little thing, but if it were big enough, Michael would keep the franchise’s best interests at heart, even if it meant fooling King George -- like he did when he told him there was little interest from other clubs in dealing for Williams.

"He'd come in with a great idea and ask me, 'Do you think you can make this work? I'm thinking of trading Roberto Kelly for Paul O'Neill.' He'd say I got a gut on this guy." Buck Showalter on Gene Michael

Michael gave Showalter his first big-league job as a manager in 1992. Michael had done everything with the Yankees, first as a player, next as a manager, and then as GM. With Steinbrenner suspended from baseball at the time, the two had a chance to put their stamp on the organization.

Michael changed players' lives. Not only did he protect the young core, which, besides Jeter, Rivera and Williams, would be rounded out by Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada, he identified Paul O'Neill, struggling under Lou Piniella in Cincinnati, as a player to target.

“He'd come in with a great idea and ask me, 'Do you think you can make this work?'" Showalter said. “I’m thinking of trading Roberto Kelly for Paul O’Neill. He’d say I got a gut on this guy.”

Though dealing the young potential superstar for a veteran outfielder was controversial at the time, O’Neill would come to be known as the “Warrior” in the Bronx, a fan favorite and a favorite of Steinbrenner's, too. To this day, when O’Neill, a Yankees TV analyst, is shown on the big screen at ballpark in the Bronx, he gets standing ovations.

Working for Steinbrenner, Michael had to manage up -- and he was perhaps as proficient at it as anyone. Michael wasn't perfect, but when his decision-making was off, he'd waste no time in trying to correct it.

“He used to tell me the biggest mistake you make as a general manager was when you make a mistake and then compound it by holding on to them,” Showalter said. “For one, get it out of Mr. Steinbrenner's sight so you're not hammered on it every day. He very rarely [made a mistake] but when he did he would move on. I'm not going to keep saddling you and the organization with this. I'll wear it. Let's move on.”

The two men hadn't worked together in years, but Showalter would look forward to returning to the Bronx. The two would always find time to reminisce about the good times and the hard times.

“As the leaves turn,” Showalter said to Buster Olney on the Baseball Tonight podcast. “It is sad to think that you are not going to see him when you are going to New York.”