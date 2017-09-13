Yankees have the right formula to beat the Indians in October

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees could beat the Cleveland Indians in the playoffs. The last few days, including in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, Yankees manager Joe Girardi revealed the method he will attempt to use, if given the chance, to take out Cleveland.

It might be viewed as new line of thinking, but, really, it dates back at least to the start of the last Yankees’ dynasty. The Indians just borrowed the formula last fall, with an assist from Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

Cashman turned the Indians into the most fearsome team in the American League when he traded lights out reliever Andrew Miller for a young haul of prospects 14 months ago. It worked out as the Indians deployed Miller like he was a lefty version of the mid-1990s Mariano Rivera; using Miller multiple innings as a nearly unstoppable bullpen weapon and falling just short of a World Series title.

It's now a year later and, in the next month, the Yankees could be the team that ruins what has turned into a dream season for the Tribe with the old Mo formula. It might be 21 straight wins and counting for Cleveland, but once October begins, everyone is 0-0.

The Yankees will make the playoffs, most likely as a wild-card team. If they take care of the Minnesota Twins next week in the Bronx, the Yanks will likely make it inevitable that they'll have home field in the wild-card shootout.

Chad Greene will likely play a prominent role in any potential postseason matchup as the Yankees will go to their bullpen early and often. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The wild-card game is like a Game 7 -- anything can happen. But if the Yankees make it to the Division Series against the Indians, they have two standouts to handle the Mo/Miller role.

With off days after every two games, Girardi will turn to David Robertson and the emerging Chad Green for multiple innings in the middle of games so they can hand the ball to Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman late. In essence, even if the Yankees have to use ace Luis Severino to get past the wild-card game, they'd have a chance against the Indians because, although they'd be weaker to start games, they could go mano-a-mano in the middle and late innings. The days off allow the relievers to be used often.

The Yankees’ series against the Rays is a perfect example of how Girardi will go about his postseason business. The Yankees won two of the three games and, in each, it was Robertson and Green serving as the bridge to the end of the game.

On Monday, Girardi lifted CC Sabathia after 4 1/3 innings and brought Robertson, who is being paid $12 million this season for his past work as a closer, in the fifth. Robertson fired a clean 2 2/3 innings, only allowing a hit and striking out four for the win. He will be half of the Yankees’ version of Miller time.

It's interesting that Robertson has the role, because it was Miller, whom the Yankees chose over Robertson in the winter of 2014-15. In large part, the Yankees went with signing Miller over re-signing Robertson because they gained a first round pick in letting Robertson go and didn’t lose one with Miller.

The Yankees acquired Green from the Tigers in a trade for Justin Wilson a winter later. Green has turned into arguably the Yankees’ best reliever. He was lights out again on Wednesday, entering for peeved Jaime Garcia, who was one out for qualifying for a win in the fifth.

Girardi didn’t care about that; he only wants the team to win at this point in the year so he gave the ball to Green.

"There is time for that, but I don't think September when you are four games out is the time for that,” Girardi said when asked how much he weighs a starter’s desire for a winning decision. “I think early in the season, I probably would have left him in. In June, I probably would've left him in. In July, I probably would've left him in. But you start to get to this point in the season and you have to make some personal sacrifices for the team."

Green faced five batters and retired them all. Next, Girardi gave the ball to Tommy Kahnle, another piece in the pen, and then Betances. Betances was shaky for two outs so he asked Chapman for four. Though, a little uneven, Chapman got it done for his 200th career save.

This is the hand Girardi will play in October. As it stands now, if the Yankees are able to get through the wild-card game, they would face the Indians. No one here is predicting they'll beat Cleveland, but with Green and Robertson coming in during the middle innings each game, they have more than a puncher’s chance.