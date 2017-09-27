Gary Sanchez, the most talented Baby Bomber, can light up October

NEW YORK -- When Gary Sanchez was just 16, he arrived at the New York Yankees' training facility in Tampa, Florida, and everyone knew it. They knew it because Sanchez showed up with a $3 million signing bonus.

“Everybody knows who got paid the most,” said Yankees reliever Dellin Betances, an aspiring Class A starter back in 2009.

This meant all eyes were on Sanchez. And from the start, his skills were evident.

“The talent was off the charts at that age,” Betances said. “I couldn’t believe how young he was.”

Sanchez is 24 now, and if there's any Yankee to bet on, it's probably him. He's played a little more than a major league season's worth of games and already has 53 homers.

While his defense has taken a step back this year, he has elite talent behind the plate.

“I think he has some Yadi in him in that he can really neutralize a team’s running game,” Yankees infielder Chase Headley said, referring to St. Louis Cardinals All-Star catcher Yadier Molina. “He can steal an out. That’s like Yadi.”

The difference is, while Molina may go to the Hall of Fame, Sanchez has way more potential to take over a postseason. He's the type of hitter who could own October.

“He’s a middle-of-the-order guy, an Alex Rodriguez,” Headley said. “If he gets hot, he can hit 10 home runs in 11 games.”

In 119 games this season, Sanchez is hitting .283 with 33 homers and 90 RBIs. His OPS is .890.

The Yankees, who will likely host the AL wild-card game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, could be a one-and-done club. But if they get past the wild-card coin flip, they could be dangerous because of their young talent. Aaron Judge has hit more home runs than any rookie in history, while first baseman Greg Bird has found his groove in September.

But Sanchez has always been the biggest prospect and the most talented player in the room. He is stronger than he looks, which allows him to swing effortlessly and makes it easy to imagine that this year’s All-Star appearance was the first of many.

“I think this is a kid that has a chance to be a perennial All-Star,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I think this is a kid who has a chance to be an MVP. You don’t say that about catchers very often just because of the demand on their bodies.”

The weird thing about Sanchez’s season has been his defense. Despite being an All-Star and perhaps the best catcher in the game, he was allowing too many passed balls. Girardi, a former catcher and a stickler, was not having it and pulled Sanchez from behind the plate for a game in August. Sanchez admitted his passed balls have been an issue.

“Defensively, I haven’t had the year I was expecting out of myself,” Sanchez said.

Since the benching, though, Sanchez has been better defensively and a force offensively. Playoff opponents will not want to see him at the plate late in games.

His strength allows him to go the other way with power. This allows him to be dangerous on pitches to either side of the plate. He can adjust to fastballs or off-speed pitches with ease.

“The ability to shorten his swing when he needs [is special],” Betances said. “Sometimes he will do it when he is looking for a breaking ball.”

Sanchez is that talented. It has been evident since he was a teenager. On baseball’s biggest stage, it will be interesting to see how far he can go.