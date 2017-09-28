Greg Bird is Yankees' wild card this October

Yankees' Greg Bird, Starlin Castro and Aaron Hicks all hit home runs and get "interviewed" by their teammates in the dugout afterwards. (1:19)

NEW YORK -- There were times when New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird was unsure. He knew he could play at the major league level, but he couldn’t stay on the field.

“It is just tough dealing with the injuries,” Bird said. “The up-and-down thing is [the] hardest part. I’m not going to lie. There are times when you get down.”

After missing all of last season following shoulder surgery and missing most of this season with ankle issues, Bird is healthy and hitting the ball well, with an October moment or two within his reach.

But now, here he is, quietly roaring in September, gearing up for the playoffs. He could take all the doubts about him -- even the ones that amazingly and anonymously appeared from his own front office in the New York tabloids, which questioned his desire -- and cast them aside.

Bird has been showing off that majestic swing in September. He followed Starlin Castro in the sixth inning Wednesday, sending a ball into the night and over that right-field porch that has always seemed perfectly suited for him.

Greg Bird, right, gets some love after his sixth-inning homer puts the Yankees up 4-1 on the Rays on Wednesday. Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports

In 25 games since returning from the disabled list, Bird has hit seven homers and driven in 22 runs. If you prorate that over 150 games, those are gaudy numbers -- 42 homers and 132 RBIs. In reality, Bird’s numbers are still ugly: .175 with eight homers and 25 RBIs in 44 games.

The beauty of being a Yankee headed to October is that you can erase everything that happened during regular season. Few remember Aaron Boone's struggles during the 2003 season; they remember just his ALCS Game 7-winning homer against the Boston Red Sox.

Bird is just 24, so though his progress has been slowed since he rocketed onto the scene in 2015, he is still very young. The expectations continue to be high, as they should because of his immense talent.

“He could be a big factor,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Bird in the playoffs.

As a 22-year-old in 2015, Bird replaced an injured Mark Teixeira, who was an MVP candidate at the time, and the team did not miss much. Bird hit 11 homers in 46 games. When you add the eight homers he has this year and prorate them over a full season, Bird is roughly a 30-homer and 100-RBI guy. That is including his 6-for-60 start to this season, in which he only hit one home run in 19 games.

“I feel more comfortable,” Bird said, comparing now to 2015.

That is why Bird is a wild card for this Yankee team. The postseason can come down to one swing, and Bird can provide it. Between Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Bird, the Yankees have young power in as impressive a young trio as there is in the game.

Like Judge, Bird fits into the clubhouse as if he were a 10-year veteran. Even when the story came out that an unnamed Yankee official complained that Bird did not seem like he wanted to play, Bird handled it maturely. He addressed it but didn’t add to the malice. He did get the last word, as players always do because they can perform on the field. Still, he was frustrated.

With all this said, hitting well in September is nice, but it's the next month that could make this season a success for Bird. If he can perform during the biggest games, send a few majestic shots over the right-field wall, the past two regular seasons will be largely forgotten.

He has the talent to do it. His ankle is finally healthy. You add it all up, and Bird’s timing might finally be right.