Judge rises to occasion, powers Yanks to wild-card win

NEW YORK -- The expectations for budding legends in the Bronx are as high as the facade at Yankee Stadium. To reach the heights of the Ruths, DiMaggios and Jeters, your story has to be more than a 30 for 30, it has to be a fairy tale.

Aaron Judge, a 6-foot-7, 282-pound giant, built like a pass-rushing linebacker with a captain's demeanor, not only hit 52 home runs this season -- the most ever by a major league rookie -- but also added to his story on Tuesday with a two-run homer in the fourth inning that broke open the New York Yankees' 8-4 wild-card victory over the Minnesota Twins.

It was a Jeter-esque postseason debut, and, if Judge continues what he has begun, that homer will be remembered for a long time. These Baby Bombers, thanks largely to Judge, have arrived at the October party earlier than expected and now are heading on to face the red hot Cleveland Indians in an ALDS matchup that could be very special, beginning on Thursday.

Home runs by Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius powered a Yankees rally to win the AL Wild Card Game. AP Photo

The Yankees are not just Judge, of course, which showed on Tuesday. They are a deep team built well for October's schedule. They may be a very tough out for even a team as loaded as the Indians.

On Tuesday, the Yankees overcame the fact that ace Luis Severino barely showed up. His home run-to-out ratio was 2-to-1. He gave up two long balls in the first inning and left after one out with boos filling the air.

Severino's teammates rallied for him. Shortstop Didi Gregorius, only two years older than Judge at 27, mind you, has replaced Jeter. Gregorius is a better defender than Jeter ever was, despite No. 2's Gold Gloves. Geregorius hit 25 homers, which is more than Jeter ever had in one season.

Jeter had his share of big hits in October and, of course, November. Gregorius's three-run smash in the bottom of the first inning cleaned up Severino's mess and started a whole new ballgame after a total of six outs.

The vaunted Yankees' bullpen then took over with relievers Chad Green, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle passing the baton until finally the ball was in Aroldis Chapman's hands for the final three outs.

It was a wild night in the Bronx. The still newish $1.5 billion corporate stadium sounded a little more like the old place that Ruth built. In the middle of it all was Judge, serenaded with MVP chants.

He is beginning what could be another Yankee fairy-tale. The standards are high in the Bronx for legends. The stories, the ones that are really remembered forever around these parts, are written in October.

For Judge, so far, so good.