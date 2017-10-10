Baby Bombers put big-time scare into defending AL champs, force Game 5

Gary Sanchez smacks an opposite-field, solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Yankees' lead over the Indians. (0:28)

NEW YORK -- This is more than just a scare. This is very real. The New York Yankees are on the brink of taking out the defending American League champions, the No. 1 seed and the hottest team in baseball, the Cleveland Indians. And they're doing it in the most dramatic fashion.

Before the series started, it seemed possible that the Yankees had the goods to pull off the upset. Now, after their 7-3 Game 4 victory on Monday, they are nine innings away from doing it. The Yankees have erased the Indians' 0-2 American League Division Series lead and now it is a winner-take-all Game 5 on Wednesday in Cleveland.

All that will be at stake is Cleveland’s tortured sports history and possibly Yankees manager Joe Girardi’s future. The Indians last won a title nearly seven decades ago in 1948. They were three outs from a championship last season. And the Indians entered October after going 33-4 to end the regular season. Now, they are facing elimination with the prospect of blowing a two-game lead in a best-of-five series. They have lost two in a row for the first time since Aug. 23.

History is on the Yankees’ side as of the 15 teams that have drawn even after facing an 0-2 hole in a best-of-five, nine have gone on to win the series. A win for the Yankees on Wednesday could save Girardi’s job and may signal that this is the true beginning of the next dynasty in the Bronx as the franchise has a young core of players that may contend for a long time.

On Monday, the Indians were largely undone by themselves. Of the seven runs they gave up, six were unearned as they committed four errors. That is not to take anything away from the Yankees.

The team’s ace, Luis Severino, redeemed himself after lasting only one out in his wild-card game start a little less than a week ago. Severino fired seven innings of three-run ball. The Yankees finally figured out Trevor Bauer, chasing him in the second after Todd Frazier and Aaron Hicks drove in runs before Aaron Judge’s two-run double. The Yankees added a run in the fifth, and again had a five-run lead. The Yankees, infamously -- especially for Girardi -- relinquished a five-run lead in Game 2. This time they would not.

This series is going to end in deliciously and scary fashion for legions of fans, who will be left with no nails to bite. If the Yankees lose, Girardi’s Game 2 mismanagement will grow in importance. If the Indians lose, it will go into Cleveland’s tough sports history, as another heartbreak.

It is very real.