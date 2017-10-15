How Gary Sanchez and the Yankees botched the final play

play 1:13 Correa's double lifts Astros to walk-off The Astros beat the Yankees 2-1 as Carlos Correa hits one to the gap, scoring Jose Altuve from first base when Gary Sanchez can't hold on to the ball.

HOUSTON -- On the decisive play of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius let go of his relay throw like a quarterback under pressure, and he thought it would end in a completion. Gregorius believed catcher Gary Sanchez would make the catch at the plate for the out and the Yankees would prevent the winning run.

Sanchez agreed.

“That’s a play that I’m used to making,” Sanchez said Saturday after the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros put them in a two-games-to-none hole.

With the Astros’ MVP candidate, the speedy Jose Altuve, at first with one out in the ninth, Carlos Correa sent a gapper into right-center off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

Jose Altuve slides home to score the winning run while catcher Gary Sanchez fumbles the catch. Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Judge, using all of his athleticism, cut the ball off at the edge of the warning track and fired into the infield. He looped the ball over Starlin Castro's head and reached Gregorius on one bounce at second.

“I thought we had a shot,” Judge said. “Anytime I get the ball into Didi, with his arm, how accurate he is, I feel like we got a shot at getting a guy.”

Gregorius, just behind second base, received the ball just as Correa did a popup slide at the bag. Although Yankees manager Joe Girardi asked the umpires about it right after the play concluded, Girardi even admitted there was no interference. It was a legal slide, though it affected Gregorius as an incoming rusher might.

At the end of his slide, Correa, bent over almost as if he were touching his toes, slightly collided with Gregorius’ midsection. Gregorius felt it, but he refused to lean on it as the reason his throw wasn’t perfect.

“I’m not going to make any excuses,” Gregorius said.

Gregorius didn't need to because he did his job. His throw was not perfect; it was good enough. Even with Altuve’s speed, there was plenty of time for Sanchez to make the play. Sanchez kept his mask on, which he didn’t second-guess himself for later.

When the ball arrived, slightly to the left of home plate, Altuve was a good 4 feet from home. Sanchez just needed to catch the ball, but he fumbled it.

“The bottom line is: If I catch that ball, he’s going to be out,” Sanchez said.

The Astros celebrated as Girardi engaged the umpires about Correa.

“I didn’t see any interference at second,” Girardi said. “It was a popup slide at second. That’s legal. You’re kind of hoping.”

The calls all stood.

“We just weren’t able to make the play,” Sanchez said.

Chapman had allowed Altuve to reach on a one-out single, and on the Correa double, he was backing up home plate as Altuve scored. Chapman said he didn’t have much of a reaction.

“Game over," Chapman said.

That was it.