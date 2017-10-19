Baby Bombers sock Keuchel, Astros to put Yankees one win from World Series

Aaron Judge hits a sharp grounder just past the third baseman and down the left field line to bring in another run to extend the Yankees' lead over the Astros. (0:41)

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge and the Baby Bombers can’t be stopped. They have arrived in October years before they were expected and have quickly matured into a dominant force that not even New York Yankees nemesis Dallas Keuchel can stop anymore.

After the Yankees’ 5-0 Game 5 victory over Keuchel and the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, the Yankees are one win from what could be described as another sudden comeback. Except now, with what these Baby Bombers have accomplished -- particularly at home -- nothing could be looked upon as a surprise. Add into the equation that the Yankees’ veterans are doing their part, which included Masahiro Tanaka's seven scoreless innings Wednesday.

On Friday, the Yankees will face Justin Verlander in Houston for Game 6 with a chance to go to the World Series. But who is going to bet against them beating Verlander? They came back from a three-run, first-inning deficit in the wild-card game. They were down two games to none against the AL’s best regular-season team, the Cleveland Indians. They trailed the Astros 2-0 in the ALCS. All they do is come back, and, if you understand the talent of this Yankees group, it is not that shocking.

Not when you have young hitters like Judge, All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez and sweet-swinging first baseman Greg Bird. They were most responsible for finally cutting down Keuchel, with each of the 20-somethings smacking the Houston lefty for run-scoring hits.

Bird put the Yankees on the board in the second, lashing a two-out single to right that electrified the sellout crowd. Judge added his RBI in the third, on a one-out double pulled down the third baseline, while Sanchez knocked an RBI single to left in the fifth. For good measure, with Keuchel long gone, Sanchez smacked a solo homer in the seventh -- and the Baby Bombers Bronx party continued into the night.

Keuchel didn’t even make it through five innings. The man who had owned the Yankees was tamed. Keuchel had entered with a 1.09 ERA in 57⅔ innings against the Yankees, which was the best all-time of any pitcher with at least 50 innings against them. In the playoffs, Keuchel had shut New York out for 13 innings.

But the Yankees are nearly unstoppable at home. They are 57-30 at Yankee Stadium, which includes six wins in six playoff tries. They had gotten a good read on Keuchel from Game 1, when he dominated them again in an Astros victory. On Wednesday, they were right on him.

Next, the Yankees have to go down to Houston and win one of two to advance to their first World Series since 2009. So far, both teams have held serve in their ballparks, though the Yankees have looked far more dominant. That is why they are up 3-2 in the series, and no one will be surprised if they end the Astros’ season at Minute Maid Park.