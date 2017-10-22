The end came for the 2017 Yankees, but it might be the start of a dynasty

Yuli Gurriel cranks a line drive to deep right field that appears to be destined for a home run, but Aaron Judge leaps to make an excellent grab. (0:16)

HOUSTON -- It is the end for the 2017 New York Yankees after Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Astros, but it really is more of a beginning. While the Baby Bombers fell a few games short of their goal, it is hard to imagine they won't be back next October, and maybe for the next decade or so.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees arrived in 2017 as bona fide championship contenders a year or two earlier than expected. They lost Game 7 of the American League Championship Series to the Astros -- home-field advantage was too much to overcome this time -- but the Yankees will be better off for the experience.

These games will speed up the process and, as importantly, the Yankees possess a farm system that is nearly as deep as anyone in baseball and will soon have money to spend. This one still hurts, because the people in charge of the Yankees, starting with general manager Brian Cashman, know that no matter the roster you build there is a lot that goes into winning a title.

That is why the Yankees probably have to win one championship before the word dynasty can truly be thrown around, but that is what the Yankees might be building. Like the 1995 ALDS Game 5 loss in Seattle that predated the last Yankees dynasty, this new group might look back at 2017 as their springboard.

The Yankees already have a new Core Four. In Judge, Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird and Luis Severino, the Yankees have a quartet of 25 or under talent. Shortstop Didi Gregorius is 27. And the minor leagues are filled with potential.

At third base, Chase Headley will be in the final year of his contract next season, while Todd Frazier is now a free agent. At second, Starlin Castro was an All-Star this season, but it is unclear if he will be the man in that position for the long-term.

In 20-year-old Gleyber Torres, the Yankees have either their next second or third baseman. Torres, whose left elbow is better after Tommy John surgery, is considered one of the best prospects in baseball.

In the outfield, the Yankees have the exciting Clint Frazier waiting to take a starting job. At 23, Frazier showed he can compete at the big-league level. The Yankees have Brett Gardner back for 2018 and a team option on his contract for 2019. Frazier could be the fourth outfielder next year, with the disappointing $153 million man, Jacoby Ellsbury, jettisoned elsewhere.

Deeper in the system, there is a kid named Esteban Florial, who is one of the most exciting players in the minors. From Haiti, Florial turns 20 in November.

On the pitching side, the Yankees have starters in 23-year-old Chance Adams, who might make the jump next year, and 21-year-old Justus Sheffield, who could be up soon, as well. We could go on.

Meanwhile, the Yankees will also be back because they will be able to complement their youthful base with big-money free agents or with shopping at the top of the trade market. With Alex Rodriguez and CC Sabathia's money coming off the books, the Yankees will have money to spend. There is a question if Masahiro Tanaka will opt-out. The Yankees will want to keep him, but not at any cost if he tests the market.

The Yankees probably won't be big spenders this offseason. They will lay low and duck under the luxury tax, which currently costs them 50 cents on the dollar. If they do it -- and they are going to do it -- then after 2018 if they signed someone like Bryce Harper for $400 million, it will cost them $400 million, not $600 million, as it would now because of the tax.

They will be able to sign who they want to, but owner Hal Steinbrenner has been moving away from such deals. With the star power of Judge and the likeability of this current group, he might not have to sign Harper. Steinbrenner can save his nickels and his millions for pitching. That is where the Yankees might eventually invest.

So the end came for the 2017 Yankees, but it just might be the beginning. It is very possible the Yankees are on the eve of their next dynasty.