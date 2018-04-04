Didi Gregorius brings the thunder as Yankees' slugging hero in home opener

NEW YORK -- On the December morning when reports surfaced that the New York Yankees were finalizing a trade for Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, New York's shortstop fired off a tweet to his incoming manager.

Didi Gregorius wanted to know if the recently hired Aaron Boone would still let him hit fourth in the Yankees' lineup when the new season began. Gregorius had cleaned up in 42 games last season, hitting his most doubles and homers and collecting his most RBIs and walks from that position. As the Yankees made room on the roster for the major league's reigning home run champion, Gregorius wanted to be sure that he still had a home in the cleanup spot:

@AaronBoone Hey Skip am i still batting 4th ??? pic.twitter.com/oUadnUmf7i — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) December 9, 2017

Back then, Boone didn't have a definitive answer. It looks like Gregorius is going to force him to have one now.

With a 4-for-4, two-homer, eight-RBI showing in the Yankees' home opener on Tuesday, Gregorius all but stamped his place into the heart of the batting order. His timely pair of three-run blasts to right proved that he can give the offense the free-swinging, power-hitting boost that even Stanton might occasionally be unable to provide.

"He's come out this year and has had a lot of good at-bats," Boone said following the 11-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. "He's a guy you like to see come up in a big spot and with some runners on base."

Gregorius had his share of big spots in this ballgame. He came to the plate three times immediately after Stanton, who was hitting in the No. 3 hole, struck out with runners in scoring position.

"He picked me up," said Stanton, who struck out five times in an 0-for-5 outing. "That's what a cleanup hitter does -- clean up the garbage in front of you."

Two of Gregorius' at-bats with runners in scoring position resulted in the home runs. The other ended in a two-run single that he flared to left field.

"When guys are in scoring position, I'm just trying to drive guys in," Gregorius said. "It's not like I'm going up there trying to hit a home run. Just get a pitch to hit and drive one guy in and do my job."

Didi Gregorius watches his home run in the seventh, his second of the day, leave the playing field. Kathy Willens/AP Photo

That eighth-inning single was Gregorius' first one-bag hit of the season. All of his other hits had been of the extra-base variety. In addition to his two homers, he doubled in his first at-bat Tuesday and had three doubles and a triple in previous at-bats to start the season.

All of Gregorius' eight hits this season have come with him batting fourth. He went 0-for-3 in the season opener while batting sixth on Thursday at Toronto.

"There's versatility in his swing," Boone said of hitting Gregorius fourth. "He can handle a lot of pitches. With the guys we have in front of him, there's going to be traffic [on the bases] out there. We have a lot of patient guys. We've challenged him to be more of a patient hitter, but the reality is he's a free swinger, and we like that about him because he can handle good pitching, too.

"We feel like hitting in the middle of the order, there's going to be a lot of opportunities with guys on base. Didi's a guy I love seeing up there with men on base."

Although Boone recognized that during spring training, he wasn't sure if, when or how often he would hit Gregorius in the cleanup spot. At the time, he was tinkering daily with a dizzying array of lineup combinations whenever a new idea stuck him.

The first-year manager would scribble an order while on the bus to Grapefruit League road games. He'd scrawl one out immediately after meeting with his coaches. Sometimes those lineups had him stacking right-handed power hitters Aaron Judge, Stanton and Gary Sanchez together. Other times, he would feature Gregorius somewhere within that fray, giving Gregorius' left-handed bat a place to shake up an opposing pitcher's rhythm in the meat of the order.

Boone believes Gregorius and other Yankees hitters will benefit from batting immediately behind Stanton and Judge, in part because he expects pitchers to be so focused on being careful with the big sluggers that they ease up a little when they reach the rest of the lineup. Keep the Yankees in the yard Can you strike out the Yankees? It's your turn to pitch to Judge, Stanton and Sanchez. Play the game »

"The strength of our team is, for the most part, we're going to make it hard on you, even when you have your way with us," Boone said. "We might get shut down, but the other guy's going to have to make pitches and work hard. Even for [Rays pitcher Chris] Archer, he gets through five and was close to 100 pitches.

"I don't know if it's a let-up, but when you're constantly throwing high-stress, high-leverage pitches, we have guys that can take advantage when you do make a mistake."

Judge, a dangerous hitter at the top of the order himself, said it best.

"Who do you want to try to face? Who you do want to try to go after?" he asked. "If they try to go around me or G [Stanton], then you've got Didi up with two guys on. Or if you try to go after Didi, you've got Gary right behind him and a hot [Brandon] Drury right behind him. So pick your poison."

The heart-of-the-order lineup Boone has picked the past four games has paid off. How often will he continue using that? This time, Gregorius isn't the only one who wants to know.