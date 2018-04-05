For the first time of many, Yankees' Judge-Stanton-Sanchez power trio all homer

Tim Kurkjian explains that with Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez in the same lineup, the Yankees have a good shot at breaking the single-season home run record for a team. (0:50)

NEW YORK -- It was a dream New York Yankees fans had spent their winter slumber seeing with their eyes closed, and looped on repeat in eager anticipation. At 4:06 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon, that dream became reality.

First Stanton ... then Sanchez ... then Judge -- boom!

Before the second game of this new season at Yankee Stadium even got past the fourth inning, each of the Bronx Bombers' Big Three -- Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge -- hit two-run home runs that helped New York jump out to an early lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The six runs those blasts generated, coupled with a strong outing starter Luis Severino took into the eighth, allowed the Yankees to cruise to a 7-2 victory.

It might have been the first time the Yankees' three-headed, home-run-hitting monster went yard in the same game. But it won't be the last.

"That's what we're here to do," Stanton said, flashing a grin. "Hopefully there's more like it."

You can be assured there will be more days like this. Even opponents know there will be more.

"Righty or lefty, it really doesn't matter. Those guys can hit," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Those guys make their money off really keying on mistakes and not missing them.

"And they didn't miss them."

Stanton was the first to take advantage of a Blake Snell mistake. In the first inning, he battered a spinning slider that didn't move the way it was intended, parking it an estimated 458 feet away deep into the left-field stands. The rocket left Stanton's bat with a 117.9-mph exit velocity, making it the hardest-hit ball in the majors this season.

Two innings later, Sanchez caught on the inside corner a 3-1 change-up that missed its location. The towering fly ball arched its way into the first few rows of the seats behind the wall in left-center.

Finally, it was Judge who capped the power showcase in the bottom of the fourth with a 419-foot home run that gave another fan in left a souvenir.

To Judge, there was nothing special about the home run production the middle of his lineup displayed.

"Special? No. It's just another day," he said. "We're just doing our job."

It was the first time the Yankees' Nos. 2, 3 and 4 hitters homered in the same game since Sept. 20, 2017, when Judge, Sanchez and Tuesday's two-homer hero, Didi Gregorius, did it. That was the only time last season in which the Yankees' Nos. 2-4 hitters all homered in the same game.

While the homer show by the heart of the Yankees' order might not have been a big deal to Judge, it was still meaningful that each hit helped push the once-struggling sluggers back into a positive hitting direction.

Entering Wednesday’s game, Stanton, Judge and Sanchez were a combined 4-for-42 (.095) in their previous four games. Sanchez was doing the most scuffling of the bunch, going hitless over that stretch. The only hit he had this season coming into Wednesday afternoon was a double he ripped in a 1-for-5 performance on Opening Day in Toronto.

"The adjustment I wanted to make was to keep my swing shorter and focus on hitting the ball up the middle, and don't miss your pitch," Sanchez said through an interpreter.

Manager Aaron Boone says he believes all three power hitters are close to truly breaking out. He especially thinks that in regard to Judge and Sanchez, whose homers against the Rays were their first of the season.

"Aaron's been pretty close to being locked in all year. He's been getting on base a lot and getting other hits," Boone said. "With Gary off to a little bit of a slow start the first four or five games ... I felt like his first at-bat [Wednesday] was close.

"I actually said something to him after his first at-bat [which ended in a strikeout] like, 'You're getting real close.' And then he was able to clip one. With guys like that, guys you know are going to hit and mash, you know they get off a little slow, you know someone's going to pay the price for that."

This time it was Snell and the Rays. Who will be the next team to surrender homers to the Big Bomber Three? More important, how long will Yankees fans have to wait to see that?

It might not be too long.