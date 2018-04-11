After Beantown beatdown, Yankees' big boppers look to pick up the pinstripes

Aaron Judge crushes a solo home run to center field off of Chris Sale. Entering tonight, Judge was 0-for-12 with 10 strikeouts against Sale. (0:19)

BOSTON -- As his New York Yankees faced a dominant Chris Sale on Tuesday night, Aaron Judge strode to the plate with one primary purpose: attack the pitcher early.

"You've got to be aggressive with a guy like that. He's going to come after you," Judge said of the Boston Red Sox lefty. "He's got good stuff, he knows it. He's going to use all his pitches and throw them in all different counts, and you've just got to be ready to hit it at all other times."

On a rough night for his teammates, that approach paid off for the Yankees slugger, who had struggled mightily versus Sale to that point in his career. Fellow Yankee Giancarlo Stanton appeared to take a similar mentality into the batter's box, albeit with different results.

Judge turned on a trio of Sale pitches into three hits. The most impressive was a 444-foot fifth-inning blast scorched high above the tall center-field wall and into the Fenway Park bleacher seats.

Stanton added to his alarming strikeout total (he's now whiffed in 22 of his first 46 at-bats this season) with two against Sale, but also recorded a base hit off the hard-throwing lefty.

"Saw the ball better, was on time," Stanton said about his timing at the plate, to which manager Aaron Boone has pointed as a major factor in his funk. "Made some good progress. ... So got to pick up where I left off [Tuesday] and get it going."

If there was any silver lining to a 14-1 loss to the Sox, it was Aaron Judge figuring out Fenway and Giancarlo Stanton showing signs of a turnaround.

As the Yankees try to recover from Tuesday's trainwreck against the rival Red Sox -- a 14-1 rout -- Stanton and Judge have begun exorcising demons.

Prior to the opener of the three-game series, Stanton went an abysmal 3-for-28 (.107) with 16 strikeouts in a six-game homestand at Yankee Stadium. By the end of last week, he had struck out 20 times on the season, drawing the early ire of the Bronx's bleacher creatures.

Boos roared through Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon after Stanton was unable to put the ball in play in two pivotal at-bats in an extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Judge's bugaboo had been more of the Green Monster variety. In his nine previous games at Fenway entering Tuesday, the right fielder had gone 3-for-36 (.083) with 14 strikeouts. In 12 previous at-bats against Sale, he'd gone hitless and struck out 10 times.

So you have to forgive the 25-year-old for showing a little emotion on first base when he ripped a one-out single to left field in the first inning.

"I was so excited when I got that first one," Judge said, smiling.

He added that getting that hit and the two others off Sale was the product of simply "sticking to [his] plan." That plan meant jumping out on Sale early in the count.

Judge saw only three pitches in his first at-bat Tuesday, two in his second, and two in his third.

Stanton's script was similar. After striking out on three pitches in his first at-bat, he lasted only four pitches before Sale retired him swinging on a 95-mph fastball around his neck. On his third at-bat, Stanton waited three pitches before tapping a hard grounder to the right of second base.

In Judge's eyes, the two strikeouts didn't unsettle Stanton.

"It didn't faze him, he went out there and did his thing," Judge said. "That's what he's going to do. Going to grind out at-bats. He's never going to give up. He's never going to worry about what happened last game, he's here in the present trying to do his best every day."

Boone, for his part, said he saw something in Stanton's swing -- even during his two strikeouts -- that convinced him his slugger might be turning a corner.

"I thought he looked, timing-wise, much better," Boone said. "I said after his first at-bat, he looked on pitches more. And then he was able to shoot a ball with authority the other way and then the last ball was hit well.

"Hopefully it's a building block for him and the start of something good."

Stanton finished 2-for-4, as he later placed a double down the left-field line off reliever Brian Johnson.

The path forward doesn't get any easier now for Stanton and Judge. On Wednesday, they'll face another strong lefty, David Price. On Thursday, Rick Porcello takes the mound for the Red Sox.

Stanton is 3-for-10 with three strikeouts in his career against Price. Judge is a combined 2-for-16 versus Price and Porcello, with the lone hit off Porcello being a home run. Much like he did entering Tuesday, Judge will have more purging to do before he leaves Boston. The Yankees hope that if Stanton is on track, too, that purging could help spark a much-needed and timely turnaround.