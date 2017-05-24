Ryan Switzer makes quick first impression with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas -- A hamstring strain kept Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley from taking part in Wednesday’s session of organized team activities. Early on in the workout, Lucky Whitehead suffered a similar injury and headed to the locker room.

As a result, Ryan Switzer received a lot of work in the slot, and the fourth-round pick did not disappoint.

"He's got confidence and he's got good football sense and savvy, and you see that in him right away," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said of rookie Ryan Switzer. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

He made one acrobatic catch near the sideline of a Dak Prescott pass while falling down. Backup quarterback Kellen Moore found him three times with underneath routes.

“I think he’s going to be a good player,” Prescott said after practice. “He’s a guy that can definitely learn a lot from Beasley. They’re definitely similar in their play style. He’s got some stuff to him. Excited just for him to keep learning, getting better watching Bease, watching these other guys.”

Beasley led the Cowboys in receptions last year with a career-high 75, becoming a favorite target of Prescott early and often.

“I call those guys like quarterback-friendly, just in the fact that they’re hard to cover,” Prescott said. “Sometimes in zones, people forget about them. In man, they got the shiftiness or whatever it is that they need to get way. They’re usually open. That’s why I said he can learn a lot from Beasley and become one of those guys.”

The Cowboys selected Switzer because they did not believe they had adequate depth at the position should something happen to Beasley in the regular season. They also needed help in the return game, and he had seven career punt returns for touchdowns at North Carolina.

“He was in there with the ones and he made some plays,” coach Jason Garrett said. “Obviously he’s a young player, still learning everything. This is the first time for him. Every time he does something, it’s the first time, so that’s an interesting situation to be in. But he’s got good poise about him. He’s got confidence and he’s got good football sense and savvy, and you see that in him right away.”