Vikings sign former Bears DT Will Sutton

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings added some depth to their defensive line on Wednesday, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Will Sutton.

The former third-round pick made 18 starts in his three years with the Bears, missing the final seven weeks of the 2016 season with an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve last Nov. 15. The 6-foot-1 tackle adds another player to the Vikings' defensive rotation that might be able to help as a three-technique tackle; he wasn't a perfect fit for the Bears once they shifted to a 3-4 defense, but he should be more compatible with the Vikings in a 4-3.

To make room for Sutton, the Vikings released defensive tackle Toby Johnson, whom they'd added to their active roster at the end of 2016.