Bears GM: Franchise tag still possible for cornerback Kyle Fuller

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Chicago Bears remain in contract talks with cornerback Kyle Fuller, according to general manager Ryan Pace, who left open the possibility of applying the franchise tag to prevent Fuller from reaching unrestricted free agency next month.

“We’re still evaluating that [whether to use the franchise tag on Fuller] right now,” Pace said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. “Obviously we like Kyle and he had a good season and we’re happy with the way he’s progressed. But those are things that are still on the table. We have some time.”

“The assesments we make on Kyle are internal. We’ve already gone through a lot of those evaluations, now it’s just communicating with his agents and the different avenues that we have right now.”

Fuller, the Bears' 2014 first-round draft pick, looked all but done in Chicago before the start of the 2017 regular season.

To the Bears' surprise and great chagrin, Fuller missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing a routine knee scope in mid-August of that year. They then declined Fuller's fifth-year option and brought in multiple cornerbacks last spring, in essence to replace him.

However, the 26-year-old had arguably his best season, with 67 tackles, two interceptions and 22 pass breakups.

The Bears have another decision to make on veteran free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara, who started opposite Fuller for the majority of last season.

For the most part, Amukamara -- paid $7 million guaranteed by Chicago on a one-year deal in 2017 -- worked out for the Bears. While he failed to intercept a pass for a second consecutive season -- Amukamara's inability to take the ball away is probably his biggest downside -- the seven-year veteran played adequately enough to start 12 games.

Amukamara, 28, finished second on the Bears’ defense with seven pass breakups, behind only Fuller.

Prior to Chicago, Amukamara spent five seasons with the New York Giants (2011-15) and one in Jacksonville.

“I would say cornerback this year in free agency and the draft is a good position," Pace said, "so that’s beneficial to us."