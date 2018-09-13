Bears' Week 2 outlook for Khalil Mack: If he feels good, 'let's go'

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had a simple response when asked to forecast Khalil Mack’s playing time in Week 2.

"As long as he feels good -- let’s go," Nagy said Thursday.

Mack, who missed the entire preseason before joining the Bears through a trade with the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 1, was on the field for 42 defensive snaps in Chicago’s 24-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who signed a record six-year, $141 million contract with $90 million guaranteed, tormented Green Bay’s offense in the first half, recording a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception return for a touchdown -- the first Bears player in franchise history to do so in his Chicago debut.

Even the Bears were caught off-guard by Mack’s dominant Chicago debut.

Khalil Mack had a memorable debut with the Bears in Week 1. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"You probably didn’t believe us, but we really didn’t know exactly where he was going to be at [in terms of his conditioning]," Nagy said. "I think you saw how well he could play and what his motor was like. He told us what his motor was like, but we weren’t sure ... and then we saw it. Now we’re hoping we can keep growing from that."

Mack spent long days at the Bears’ facility with outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley leading up to the Packers game. He declined to discuss his workout regime during his lengthy holdout from the Raiders.

"I can't really give all that way," Mack said with a smile. "I can't give my secrets away. But I definitely been putting in a lot of work and you can kind of see that it pays off a little bit."

The Bears (0-1) return home to face the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) on Monday night. The last time Chicago faced Seattle in 2015, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 20-of-30 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown (101.4 quarterback rating).

Wilson is 2-0 lifetime against the Bears.

"You can't give him [Wilson] more than three downs," Mack said. "If you let them prolong the drive, they're definitely going to find a way to get in the end zone, so that's what you don't want to see.

"It's always fun when you get to go against a great competitor and Russell is definitely that. I'm looking forward to the challenge."