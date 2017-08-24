Why John Kuhn blocks differently for Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram

METAIRIE, La. -- Normally, John Kuhn told reporters, he would say no when asked if he has to adjust his blocking style based on which tailback is behind him.

"But this is the first time in my career that you have to say yes,” the veteran New Orleans Saints fullback said, according to NOLA.com’s Herbie Teope. “Adrian [Peterson] wants to hit the hole so hard. I have to be in a real hurry to get to my guy and make sure I get to him on the other side of the line, and I don't necessarily have to hold him forever. I can just kind of ricochet him and Adrian is going to make the runs. He wants to get downhill as fast as he can. ...

“Mark [Ingram] and Alvin [Kamara], they’re more cerebral guys. They're really trying to set up the full play based off the way things go, and both are really good at doing that, stretching the play and hitting it one cut downfield. All the guys are so talented. It really makes my job not too difficult, so it's fun blocking for every single one of them."

John Kuhn works with Mark Ingram during a minicamp drill in June. Kuhn said he's having to adjust to different running styles when blocking for Ingram or Adrian Peterson. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

Kuhn, who spent one year with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006, then nine years with the Green Bay Packers from 2007-15, then last year with the Saints, has blocked for four rushers who ran for more than 1,000 yards at least once (Willie Parker, Ryan Grant, Eddie Lacy and Ingram). But he also didn’t hesitate when asked if he has ever been a part of backfield as loaded as this one in New Orleans.

"I haven't. I'll say that right off the bat," Kuhn said. "I've always enjoyed the running backs I've blocked for and I have blocked for some talented guys. But this plethora of talent from a different range of set of skills and all very talented with it. You talk about what Alvin can do, and AD can do and what Mark can do, then I didn't even say [Travaris] Cadet and [Daniel] Lasco, and the rest of the guys. I mean, it's really a talented, talented group."

Ingram echoed that sentiment Wednesday, saying the Saints' running back room is "probably the best" he has been a part of.