Nothing overrated about what Ryan Kalil, O-line did for Cam Newton's debut

Dianna Russini shares how Carolina players are feeling after seeing Cam Newton's TD drive against the Jaguars. (1:20)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil laughed when reminded that Thursday night’s preseason game at Jacksonville was the first time he and his younger brother, left tackle Matt Kalil, played organized football together at any level.

“Overrated experience,’’ he said. “Super overrated.’’

What the brothers helped Carolina do wasn’t overrated at all. In their one series together the Panthers drove 75 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown. Fifty-four of those yards came on the ground in what was a dominant performance up front.

The physical play of the line was overlooked for the most part because most of the focus was on quarterback Cam Newton, who was making his preseason debut in his comeback from offseason shoulder surgery.

It shouldn’t have been.

The line made Newton’s return a success because the 2015 NFL MVP didn’t have to do anything special with his arm or legs. He simply handed off to running backs Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey a combined eight times, and completed two simple, short passes before calling it a night.

The offensive line helped Cam Newton ease into his return, opening holes for Jonathan Stewart and the rest of the running backs. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

If Newton is to have a successful 2017 season the line will be a big part of it. When that group was decimated by injuries a year ago the Panthers fell to 10th in the league in rushing with 113.4 yards a game and Newton statistically had his worst season.

In 2015, with the starting line intact basically the entire year, Carolina finished second in the NFL in rushing with 142.6 yards a game and Newton was the league MVP. The Panthers also went to the Super Bowl.

Now you know why coach Ron Rivera has been pounding the importance of being physical up front since training camp began. Now you know why he singled out a 4-yard run up the middle by Stewart the previous week against Tennessee over the flashy plays of McCaffrey.

McCaffrey understands that, even though he’s not considered a powerful inside runner.

“I think Russ Grimm said it best,’’ the first-round pick out of Stanford said of the Hall of Game guard with the Washington Redskins. “When you’re moving a guy from point A to point B against his will there is no greater feeling.’’

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

The irony here is the Panthers spent the offseason acquiring dynamic playmakers like McCaffrey, second-round pick Curtis Samuel and free-agent wide receiver Russell Shepard. They are fast, shifty and bring an element to the offense that hasn’t been there before.

They will give Newton options to dump the ball off instead of trying to shoulder the load with designed runs or scrambles.

But the fundamental basis of the offense still is designed around being dominant up front and using Stewart’s strength as a power inside runner. That’s why before the draft the Panthers extended Stewart’s contract through 2018.

“You go back and look at when we’re having success and running the ball successfully, and that’s the bottom line,’’ Rivera said. “Just looking at those things, and recognizing and realizing things that we have to do, that’s one of the things that we have to be effective at, being able to run the football.”

Rivera doesn’t come by this philosophy by accident. He was a member of the 1985 Chicago Bears team that led the NFL with a whopping 172.6 yards a game rushing en route to an 18-1 record and Super Bowl title.

He watched Hall of Famer Walter Payton pound out 1,551 yards rushing.

Newton was the first to admit the line’s ability to establish the running game made his job easy.

“That’s Carolina football,’’ he said.

For the past six seasons Carolina football has run out of the read-option with Newton rushing for more yards (3,566) than any quarterback during that span. The new version could depend more on the backs in a more traditional offense.

McCaffrey appreciates what that does for him and other playmakers.

“It definitely opens a lot up,’’ he said. “We love that as an offense. Coach Rivera talks about it all the time, if we run the ball efficiently we have a chance to win.’’

That isn’t overrated, either.