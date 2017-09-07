Follow the leader: Falcons' rookie Duke Riley learns from Ricardo Allen

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Duke Riley, far from a kid anymore, had no problem playing "follow the leader" upon joining the Atlanta Falcons.

The rookie linebacker and third-round draft pick from LSU didn’t walk in thinking he had it all figured out. So when linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich immediately offered one specific suggestion, Riley took it to heart.

"Coach 'Brich, when I first got here, he was like, 'I just want you to do one thing: Beat Rico into the building,'" Riley said, referring to free safety Ricardo Allen. "So I go to Rico, and I’m like, 'OK, what time you get in the building? And Rico was like, 'I get up here at 5-something.'

"And then I was like, 'That’s a little early.' This is my first time. I don’t know how to do everything. I don’t even know how the building looks yet to be there at 5 in the morning. But I guess I’m going to have to see and do it.' So I came here every single day with him.'"

So who got to the building first?

"I’m going to always say myself," said Allen, one of the designated "chiefs" as a team leader, "but there were some days that I came in and I could tell that Duke set his clock earlier. He did beat me in a couple of days. He didn’t outlast me because the only person that probably could outlast me is Paul Worrilow because Worrilow don’t sleep, but Worrilow is not here anymore."

Ricardo Allen, right, has taken rookie Duke Riley under his wing. Vaughn McClure/ESPN

Maybe Riley didn’t outlast his elder teammate, but he certainly earned Allen’s respect. Every day, Allen saw a young cat -- or Tiger, if you would -- willing to take the extra step to get his mind and body right for the NFL season. The two sat in the cold tub next to each other, stretched together, and lifted weights.

Riley’s mentality reminds Allen so much of his own. He was a fifth-round draft pick out of Purdue in 2014 as a cornerback but ended up getting cut and then re-signed to the practice squad. It took a position switch from corner to safety to help Allen find his niche on defense.

"Everybody that comes in, I try to teach them the practice-squad grind," Allen said. "I say, 'Even if you’re a starter or a high draft pick, let’s grind like a practice-squad player.' And for Duke to come in and do that with me, it showed that he was here.

"Duke, just to be the second guy drafted to this team and to be willing to get up that early and work for it, knowing that some people come into that draft position and think, 'OK, I’m going to make the team. I’m just going to do what I do,' he came in ready to grind."

Part of the "grind" included intense early-morning film study at the facility, similar to the sessions Allen typically holds at his home on off days during the regular season.

"What did I teach Duke? Shoot, everything I could," Allen said. "Every piece of knowledge that I’ve learned over the year from seeing what people do in certain positions. I taught him parts of the defense that you don’t have to worry about. I’m finally going into Year 3 in this defense. I showed him the things that he really doesn’t have to worry about in his positions."

Allen’s role as the last line of defense in the Cover 3 scheme is crucial to the defense’s success. He’s intelligent enough to figure out plays before they even happen, and his ability to get players in front of him properly aligned is an underappreciated aspect of his duties. And now Allen hopes to elevate his game by making more plays in coverage, something he wasn’t asked to do much last year.

LB Duke Riley may be a rookie, but his leadership qualities are already emerging. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Riley is expected to bring even more speed to an already fast linebacker group alongside college teammate/middle linebacker Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell, who is transitioning to strongside linebacker. Riley can remain on the field in nickel situations, too, because he’s shown the ability to cover, although Campbell is likely to be called upon to defend taller tight ends.

Teammates such as Allen and even quarterback Matt Ryan have pointed out how instinctual Riley in on the field and how he already shows leadership qualities. Riley would tell you he learned just in the short time alongside Allen.

"He’s one of the guys who doesn’t get a lot of praise, but he’s the glue that sticks this defense together," Riley said of Allen. "With him, it’s just big for me that a guy like that is even helping me coming in. It just shows you a lot about the character of the room, that a guy like that would take his time to work with me."

The partnership forged between Allen and Riley should contribute to the Falcons improving on defense after surrendering 25.4 points and 371.2 total yards per game last season.

New defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel certainly appreciates the connection.

"We challenged Duke about beating Rico in, and those [rookie] guys are thirsty for knowledge," Manuel said. "That transparency from those two guys, you’d love for it to leak into the rest of the guys. That is part of what our brotherhood is."