Los Angeles Rams' 2019 free-agent signings: Eric Weddle is low-risk secondary answer

A breakdown of the Los Angeles Rams' 2019 free-agent signings.

Eric Weddle, safety

The Rams signed Weddle to a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million on Friday. Here’s a closer look at the safety who spent the previous three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens:

What it means: Finding a starting safety was near the top of the Rams’ offseason list with five-year veteran Lamarcus Joyner set to become an unrestricted free agent after he played last season on the franchise tag. Weddle, a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, will start alongside John Johnson III and joins a secondary that also features All-Pro cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. A savvy 12-year veteran, Weddle is a proven playmaker with 29 career interceptions and was once called a “football savant” by Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. With Weddle signed, the Rams can turn their attention to filling roles at defensive tackle and outside linebacker.

What’s the risk: Weddle’s addition comes as a low-risk move for the Rams given it is a two-year deal with only $5.25 million guaranteed. However, there are some concerns. While Weddle is a proven playmaker, he experienced a significant drop-off in production last season. In his first two seasons in Baltimore, Weddle intercepted 10 passes -- the most by a safety in that span. But last season he did not did not pick off a single pass and had only three pass breakups. Weddle started all 48 games for the Ravens over the past three years, and has played 170 of a possible 176 games since 2008, tied for fourth among defensive players. But the 34-year-old said he considered retirement at the end of the season. Weddle opted to continue playing and says that he feels good and his body is in good shape.