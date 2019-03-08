        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Los Angeles Rams' 2019 free-agent signings: Eric Weddle is low-risk secondary answer

          Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
          Mar 8, 2019
          • Lindsey ThiryESPN
            Close
            • Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times
            • Previously covered the Falcons
            • Has covered the NBA and college football and basketball

          A breakdown of the Los Angeles Rams' 2019 free-agent signings.

          Eric Weddle, safety

          The Rams signed Weddle to a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million on Friday. Here’s a closer look at the safety who spent the previous three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens:

          What it means: Finding a starting safety was near the top of the Rams’ offseason list with five-year veteran Lamarcus Joyner set to become an unrestricted free agent after he played last season on the franchise tag. Weddle, a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection, will start alongside John Johnson III and joins a secondary that also features All-Pro cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. A savvy 12-year veteran, Weddle is a proven playmaker with 29 career interceptions and was once called a “football savant” by Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. With Weddle signed, the Rams can turn their attention to filling roles at defensive tackle and outside linebacker.

          What’s the risk: Weddle’s addition comes as a low-risk move for the Rams given it is a two-year deal with only $5.25 million guaranteed. However, there are some concerns. While Weddle is a proven playmaker, he experienced a significant drop-off in production last season. In his first two seasons in Baltimore, Weddle intercepted 10 passes -- the most by a safety in that span. But last season he did not did not pick off a single pass and had only three pass breakups. Weddle started all 48 games for the Ravens over the past three years, and has played 170 of a possible 176 games since 2008, tied for fourth among defensive players. But the 34-year-old said he considered retirement at the end of the season. Weddle opted to continue playing and says that he feels good and his body is in good shape.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices