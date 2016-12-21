Scouting the competition: Players to watch in each Week 16 game

After gutsy win in Cincinnati, Steelers can't help but talk about the Ravens rematch on Christmas. ESPN Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler breaks it all down. (0:47)

The defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos will try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas night.

Here is a look at all the matchups:

New York Giants

These are two teams headed in different directions -- the Giants have won eight out of their past nine games and are within a fingernail's length of securing a playoff spot, whereas the Eagles have dropped nine of their past 11 and are playing for pride. Read more

Philadelphia Eagles

An Eagles defense that has been susceptible to the big play faces one of the top big-play generators in the league Thursday night in Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Read more

Miami Dolphins

The pressure continues to increase for the Dolphins, who can get one step closer to the playoffs when they visit the Bills on Saturday. Read more

Buffalo Bills

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Bills have a 1 percent chance of cracking the postseason field, and nine games must fall in their favor over the final two weeks in order for them to make the playoffs. One of those games is their own meeting with the Dolphins on Saturday. Read more

New York Jets

Every contest since the infamous Butt-Fumble Game in November 2012 has been competitive. Will the trend continue Saturday at Gillette Stadium? Read more

New England Patriots

When the season began, the Jets were viewed by some as the Patriots' top competition in the AFC East. But that hasn't turned out to be the case. They are 4-10, and Todd Bowles, in his second season, could be coaching for his job. Read more

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are a win away from setting up a Week 17 AFC South title game. To make that happen, they have to end a seven-year string of splitting the divisional season series with the Jaguars. Read more

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Titans were 2-14 in 2014, chose quarterback Marcus Mariota with the second overall pick and now are tied for the AFC South lead with the Houston Texans. Read more

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's past two games against the Packers were such defining moments for coach Mike Zimmer's program that it's startling to see where the Vikings are now, heading to Green Bay with little more than faint hope of making the playoffs. Read more

Green Bay Packers

Only one game separates the Packers and Vikings in the NFC North, but they appear to be headed in opposite directions. While Green Bay comes into Saturday’s game on a four-game winning streak, Minnesota has lost seven of its past nine after a 5-0 start. Read more

San Diego Chargers

Remember when Robert Griffin III led the Redskins to an overtime victory over the Chargers? Probably not, considering it was more than three years ago, when he was playing perhaps his best football as a pro. Read more

Cleveland Browns

The Browns continue their search for a win against a San Diego team that has lost three in a row and four of five. The NFL rewarded the Chargers with a cross-country trip to play in cold weather on Christmas Eve. Read more

Washington Redskins

The Redskins remain alive for the postseason, though after their performance Monday it’s curious to know how close they are to life support. But all it takes is one win to change momentum. Read more

Chicago Bears

Chicago might have a reasonable shot to win Saturday. The Redskins are on a short week and are coming off a disappointing loss to Carolina. Read more

Atlanta Falcons

Although Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for a franchise-record 503 yards in a Week 4 win over Carolina, he still has tremendous respect for the Panthers' defense -- with or without star linebacker Luke Kuechly. Read more

Carolina Panthers

The last thing Ron Rivera wants to see Saturday is the Falcons celebrating the NFC South title that the Panthers have owned the past three seasons. The only way to avoid that is to win. Read more

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts' playoff hopes could be gone by the time they take the field against the Raiders. Whether that happens, Indianapolis plans to try to close the regular season on a bright note. Read more

Oakland Raiders

Will the Raiders need another “name” play to survive Indianapolis to continue their march toward an AFC West title, top-two seed, playoff bye and accompanying home playoff game? Because despite the disparate records, the Colts do present more than a few matchup problems for the Raiders' defense. Read more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face the Saints on Saturday -- twice in a three-week period as part of a rare scheduling quirk that will help decide if Tampa Bay goes to the playoffs or not. Read more

New Orleans Saints

The Saints will get a do-over on Saturday, just 13 days after they gave their worst offensive performance in years in Tampa Bay. Read more

Arizona Cardinals

If there's a team the Cardinals know inside and out, it's the Seahawks. They face off twice a year, and for the past three seasons the NFC West title has been a bout between the two. But this week is different. Read more

Seattle Seahawks

Back in Week 7, the Seahawks and Cardinals played to a 6-6 tie. With the Seahawks looking to hang on to the No. 2 seed in the NFC, they face the Cardinals again -- this time at home, where Pete Carroll's squad is 7-0. Read more

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers and Rams have won a combined one game over the past 10 weeks, meaning their Christmas Eve matchup won't have many implications outside of the 2017 NFL draft. Read more

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and 49ers meet at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, trying to reignite a once-heated rivalry with two teams that are a combined 5-23. Read more

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals will be preparing for another unfamiliar quarterback on Saturday. Texans QB Tom Savage, who played with wide receiver Tyler Boyd at Pitt, will make his first NFL start this weekend. Read more

Houston Texans

The Bengals are averaging just 20.6 points per game and could get their best player back for Saturday's game against the Texans: A.J. Green. Read more

Baltimore Ravens

There's more on the line than the AFC North title for the Ravens. There are some unprecedented bragging rights at stake as well. Read more

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens. Steelers. Christmas Day. For the AFC North lead. Read more

Denver Broncos

The Broncos will have to channel all of the frustration the team showed after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots in a direction that helps their efforts. They also must somehow coax enough points out of the offense to upset the Chiefs. If not, their Super Bowl defense will end in Arrowhead. Read more

Kansas City Chiefs

The stakes for the Chiefs will be clear by Sunday afternoon. They might have clinched a playoff spot earlier in the day if the Ravens lose to the Steelers, but if the Ravens win their game, the Chiefs can clinch a berth by beating the Broncos. Read more

Detroit Lions

The Lions' defense has improved throughout the season. On Monday, though, it might get its biggest test of the year. Read more

Dallas Cowboys

Much could be on the line again when the Lions and Cowboys meet Monday night: The Cowboys could need a win to clinch a division title and home-field advantage in the playoffs, and the Lions could also be in position to clinch their division. Read more