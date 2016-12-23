Biggest Week 16 questions, stats and predictions

NFL Insider Dan Graziano breaks down Week 16 of the NFL, where playoff spots are on the line as the Falcons and Lions try to clinch division titles and the Ravens try to stop the Steelers from winning the AFC North. (1:03)

Taking a spin around the NFL to get you ready for Week 16:

The big questions

Which team will take control of the AFC North?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens face off on Christmas Day in the weekend's biggest matchup. The scenarios are simple. The Steelers (9-5) clinch the division with a victory. If the Ravens win, both teams will go into Week 17 at 9-6, but Baltimore would own the tiebreaker.

The Ravens have struggled to find any kind of consistency on offense. Since the start of the 2015 season, Joe Flacco has averaged 6.63 yards per attempt, which ranks 32nd in the NFL. The Ravens' offense ranks 25th in efficiency in 2016, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh described offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg's decision to pass the ball late in last Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles the "all-time worst call ever."

The Steelers' defense, meanwhile, has allowed 14 points per game during the team's current five-game winning streak.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), if the Ravens win, their chances of winning the AFC North go from 14 percent to 51 percent.

The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites at home.

When the weather turns cold in December, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at his best. The Packers are unbeaten at home in December with Rodgers at quarterback since 2008. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Can Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their charge toward first place?

During the Packers' four-game winning streak, Rodgers has completed 70.7 percent of his passes, averaged 8.29 yards per attempt and thrown seven touchdowns without an interception.

And he's getting the ball downfield with more regularity. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Rodgers completed 11 passes that traveled 20 or more yards through the air in the Packers' first 11 games. In the past four, he has completed nine.

If the season ended today, the Packers would be the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, but with a victory against the Minnesota Vikings and a Detroit Lions loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay would move into a first-place tie in the NFC North. The Packers and Lions square off in Detroit in Week 17.

The Packers are 7-point favorites this week. It's worth noting they have not lost a December home game with Rodgers as their quarterback since 2008.

Can quarterback Tom Savage rescue the Houston Texans?

They're tied with the Tennessee Titans atop the AFC South, and the teams play each other in Week 17.

Savage replaced Brock Osweiler last week and completed 23 of 36 passes for 260 yards. He got DeAndre Hopkins the ball (eight receptions) and threw downfield (eight completions traveled 10 or more yards, per ESPN Stats & Information).

Savage will make his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game is a pick 'em.

Numbers that matter

9.32: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s yards-per-attempt average going into the final two games. If he's able to maintain that average, Ryan will post the highest single-season YPA number of any quarterback in the past 15 years. The last quarterback to post a higher average was Kurt Warner (9.9) with the St. Louis Rams in 2000. Ryan leads the NFL in passer rating (114.8) and Total QBR (81.9).

39: The number of offensive line combinations the New England Patriots used last year, according to ESPN Stats & Information -- most in the NFL. No one unit played more than 135 snaps together. This year, the Patriots have used just nine combinations.

0: The number of offensive points the Kansas City Chiefs have scored in the second halves of their past three games, per NFL Nation's Adam Teicher. In last Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs punted four times and turned it over once after halftime. The meltdown dropped Kansas City from the second seed to the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture.

What we'll be talking about after Week 16

The Oakland Raiders’ pass rush: When they signed Bruce Irvin in the offseason, the Raiders had visions of him and Khalil Mack giving opposing quarterbacks fits. Last week, Irvin took over against the Chargers with two sacks and three QB hits. Mack and Irvin have combined for 18 sacks and 43 QB hits this season. In the past four games, the Raiders are producing sacks on 7.5 percent of their opponents' dropbacks (sixth best in the NFL). In the first 11 games, that number was 3.9 percent (32nd). The Raiders, 3.5-point home favorites, will look to tee off on Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

The Miami Dolphins’ letdown: They need a victory against the Buffalo Bills and a Denver Broncos loss to the Chiefs to clinch a playoff berth, but Rex Ryan's squad will present a tough out. The Bills are averaging 163.6 rushing yards per game and have turned the ball over only nine times. Both are league bests, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Bills are 3.5-point home favorites.

The Chicago Bears playing spoiler: The Washington Redskins have lost three of four and need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Bears have been playing teams tough. The last time they lost by more than six points was Nov. 13. Chicago is a three-point home underdog and has an excellent chance of pulling off the upset.