NFL players who protested during the national anthem in Week 16

Several NFL players across the league have joined San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick since he began a pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States by sitting down during the national anthem before a preseason game, then kneeling during the anthem in Week 1. Here are the players who protested in Week 16:

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver Kenny Stills and safety Michael Thomas knelt for the anthem before the Dolphins' game against the Bills on Saturday. They've done so for every game this season. -- James Walker

San Diego Chargers: Before Saturday's game against the Browns, offensive linemen Joe Barksdale, D.J. Fluker and Chris Hairston once again raised their fists during the national anthem. -- Eric D. Williams

Tennessee Titans: Following the national anthem before the Titans' game against the Jaguars on Saturday, linebacker Wesley Woodyard, cornerback Jason McCourty and defensive linemen Jurrell Casey, Al Woods and DaQuan Jones all raised a fist in the air. -- Paul Kuharsky

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins raised a fist over his head during the national anthem before Thursday night's game against the Giants. He has been protesting since Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Cornerback Ron Brooks once joined him, but he has not been present on the sideline the past nine games after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured quad tendon. In early November, Jenkins discussed at length his reasons for protesting. -- Tim McManus