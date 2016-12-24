Browns' victory puts 49ers in position for No. 1 overall pick in 2017 draft

Down three with just under four minutes to go, the Chargers go for the game-tying field goal but it's blocked by Jamie Meder to preserve the lead for the Browns. (0:32)

The Cleveland Browns might have lost by winning Saturday.

Yes, their 20-17 victory over the San Diego Chargers was their first of the season, ensuring that they won't become the second team in NFL history to go 0-16. But it threatened the ultimate reward for a terrible season: the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

The Browns and San Francisco 49ers each have one victory, but the 49ers are poised to win the tiebreaker if they finish the season with the same record. The NFL breaks ties in the draft order by reverse order of strength of schedule, and entering Week 16, the 49ers (.513) were well below the Browns (.565). It would be tough for the Browns to make up that difference.

The 49ers are playing the Los Angeles Rams late Saturday afternoon. No matter what the Browns do in Week 17, the 49ers will clinch the No. 1 overall pick if they lose their final two games. Stay tuned.