NFL Playoff Picture: Steelers, Dolphins, Giants, Texans clinch in Week 16

The NFL’s playoff picture gained two entrants Saturday and two more Sunday. Tampa Bay’s loss in New Orleans means the New York Giants are assured of a place in this year’s playoffs, their first postseason appearance since 2011. The Houston Texans' victory over the Bengals made them champions of the AFC South. And the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched the AFC North -- and the No. 3 seed -- with Sunday's victory over the division-rival Ravens, a result that ensured the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff spot as well. The Chiefs' win over the Denver Broncos means the Miami Dolphins are in the AFC field too. And the Detroit Lions could join the NFC field with a win (or tie!) Monday night.

The story of Saturday was one of injuries to star quarterbacks. Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota and Oakland’s Derek Carr both went down with broken legs. Tennessee is eliminated, but the Raiders have some very big games coming up that they'll have to play with a backup at the most important position.

That said, here's a look at the NFL playoff picture with one game left in Week 16:

AFC

1. New England Patriots (13-2). The Jets weren't even a speed bump on the Patriots' road to the AFC playoffs. If they win or if Oakland loses in Week 17, the Patriots will secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC field. The worst they can do is end up at No. 2.

2. Oakland Raiders (12-3). Oakland clinched its spot in Week 15. If the Raiders win at Denver or the Chiefs lose at San Diego in Week 17, the Raiders will be AFC West champions. Of course, the bigger issue right now for Oakland is that it is going to have to play its postseason games with Matt McGloin or Connor Cook at quarterback.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5). A brilliant Ben Roethlisberger comeback against the Ravens on Sunday night clinched the Steelers' second division title in three years and eliminated Baltimore. Pittsburgh will host a playoff game on Jan. 7 or 8.

4. Houston Texans (9-6). When Randy Bullock's attempt for a winning field goal sailed wide right Saturday night, it made Houston champion of the AFC South for the second year in a row. The Week 17 game in Nashville has no relevance now.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4). The Chiefs can still claim the AFC West, but they need to beat San Diego in Week 17 and hope the Raiders lose in Denver.

6. Miami Dolphins (10-5). After a 1-4 start, the Dolphins have won nine of their past 10 games, and they clinched a playoff spot with Denver's loss to Kansas City on Sunday night.

Surging: Miami's regular-season finale next Sunday is at home against the Patriots. That meeting offers the Dolphins a chance to show themselves -- and New England -- that they can play with the Patriots. In Week 2 in Foxborough -- before the offensive line came together and Jay Ajayi emerged -- the Patriots with Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett built a 31-3 lead on the Dolphins and held on to win 31-24.

Slipping: Houston's AFC South rivals had rough days Sunday. Tennessee lost its quarterback, a game to the 3-12 Jaguars and a potential playoff spot. Indianapolis lost in Oakland and was eliminated from postseason contention even before Houston played. The Texans took care of their own business in an ugly game Saturday night, but they already had received some help in the form of disappointing performances from the two teams behind them.

Worth noting: The Steelers are a perennial playoff team, but it hasn't been easy. This is only the second time they've won their division since 2010. Their 2014 team was a division champion as well.

NFC

1. Dallas Cowboys (12-2). Dallas has everything wrapped up that can be wrapped up -- a division title, a bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. When the Cowboys get back from Philadelphia next Sunday night, they won't have to leave Texas again all season. (Super Bowl LI is in Houston.) The question for the Cowboys is what to do about resting and/or protecting their players or keeping them fresh for January games.

2. Atlanta Falcons (10-5). With their win and the Buccaneers' loss, the Falcons have clinched the NFC South. And thanks to Seattle's loss, Atlanta has a chance to clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference and a first-round bye with a Week 17 home victory over the Saints.

3. Detroit Lions (9-5). This is the most fragile seeding in the whole picture. If Detroit wins or ties Monday night in Dallas, it will clinch a playoff spot. But if the Lions lose Monday and lose in Week 17 to Green Bay, they could be out of the playoffs entirely.

4. Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1). They came all the way back and somehow still lost a home game to Arizona because of a missed extra point. Seattle is the NFC West champion, but it might have cost itself a chance at a first-round bye. As of now, Giants-Seahawks is a projected first-round matchup. At least that game would get great ratings.

5. New York Giants (10-5). The Giants didn't get it done Thursday against the Eagles, but the Saints helped them out by beating the Buccaneers, which allowed the Giants to clinch a spot in the NFC field. The Giants are locked into the No. 5 seed no matter what. They cannot improve or weaken their seeding, and they will open the playoffs at the home of whichever team finishes in the No. 4 spot.

6. Green Bay Packers (9-6). Green Bay still is holding on to the last spot here, but it could end up a good deal higher if it can add one game to its five-game win streak. Beat Detroit in Week 17 and the Packers will be NFC North champs and get to open the playoffs at home.

Surging: Washington might have cost itself a playoff berth with its home loss Monday night to Carolina, but it rebounded nicely Saturday and still is in the race. If Detroit loses at Dallas on Monday and Washington beats the Giants in Week 17, it will have a better record than the Packers-Lions loser.

Slipping: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't eliminated, but a lot has to happen for them to get in. It's possible that they could get in with a win, a Washington loss and a Green Bay loss, but some strength-of-schedule type tiebreakers that currently favor the Packers would have to switch in Tampa Bay's favor, and that might not be possible.

Worth noting: The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) started the season 5-0 but were eliminated from playoff contention with Saturday's loss in Green Bay. They traded their first-round pick to the Eagles for quarterback Sam Bradford after Teddy Bridgewater got hurt, and now they face an early and uncertain offseason.