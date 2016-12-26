Projected 2017 NFL draft order: Browns clinging to top

And here we are, almost to Week 17, when NFL (draft) dreams are made. It is time for every non-playoff team -- and there will be 20 of them, like it or not -- to stake its claim for the highest 2017 draft position possible.

Below is the up-to-the-moment projected top 10, which won't change much regardless of the outcome of Monday night's game between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL uses reverse order of strength of schedule (SOS) to break ties in draft order. So for the final installment of this feature, I've provided that number as well. Let's dig in.

1. Cleveland Browns

Record: 1-14

SOS: .538

The Browns gave us quite a scare in Week 16. They turned away two potential tying field goals in a 20-17 victory over Chargers. Then they had to white-knuckle it all the way through the late games on Saturday, when the 49ers did something even sillier and won their first game since Week 1. So, after a day spent in a glass box of emotion, the Browns once again can assure themselves of the No. 1 overall pick if they lose to the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 17. FPI gives them a 93.9 percent chance of doing just that.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-13

SOS: .493

49ers coach Chip Kelly realllllly doesn't want the No. 1 overall pick. Or maybe he realllllly does. Or perhaps he just wanted to win for the first time since Week 1. In any case, Kelly became the fourth NFL coach this season to go for two when trailing by a point with less than five minutes remaining in the game. (It had happened only three times from 2009 to 2015 combined.) Quarterback Colin Kaepernick's conversion lifted the 49ers to a 22-21 victory over the Rams. The 49ers will clinch the No. 1 overall pick only if they lose at home to the Seahawks (69.1 percent likely, per FPI) and if the Browns beat the Steelers (8.7 percent chance). Overall, FPI gives the scenario a 6.1 percent chance of happening. Oh well.

3. Chicago Bears

Record: 3-12

SOS: .525

The Bears jumped a spot after losing their third consecutive game and sixth of their past seven. Now it appears the only thing standing between them and No. 3 overall is Sunday's game at the Vikings. The Bears are 0-7 on the road this season, joining the Browns as the only NFL teams to go winless away from their home stadium. They have no incentive to upend that distinction now.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 3-12

SOS: .536

Interim coach Doug Marrone is in a pickle. Wins would help him convince Jaguars owner Shad Khan that he should be the permanent replacement for Gus Bradley. Losses would give him better draft position if he gets the job regardless, as some observers think could be the case. The Jaguars' 38-17 victory over the Titans in Week 16 dropped them into a tie with the Bears, to whom they would lose the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.

5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams)

Record: 4-11

SOS: .507 (Rams)

The Titans' season came to a crashing halt upon that unexpected loss to the Jaguars and the broken leg of quarterback Marcus Mariota. But they can gain some consolation from the continuing debacle in Los Angeles. The Rams now have the NFL's longest active losing streak (six), and FPI gives them a 72.9 percent chance of extending it in Week 17 when they host the Cardinals. At the moment, FPI projects the Rams' pick here and the Titans' own selection at No. 16. The Rams' low strength of schedule means this spot could jump as high as No. 3 if both the Bears and Jaguars win in Week 17.

6. New York Jets

Record: 4-11

SOS: .522

The Jets have been horrendous this season and particularly uncompetitive in their past three losses. They've dropped games by 31 points to the Colts, 21 points to the Dolphins and 38 points to the Patriots -- sandwiched around an overtime victory over the 49ers. FPI gives them a 28.9 percent chance to beat the Bills at home in Week 17. Their chances of moving up one spot appear promising if they lose and the Bears win.

7. San Diego Chargers

Record: 5-10

SOS: .533

The Chargers will wrap up their season -- and perhaps their time in San Diego -- by hosting a Chiefs team that will have plenty to play for in Week 17. FPI is giving the Chargers a 44.9 chance to win and finish with six victories, but in either event, they'll finish in last place in the AFC West in consecutive years for the first time since the NFL's 2002 realignment. Win or lose Sunday, FPI gives them a 100 percent chance of drafting in the top 10, given the tiebreaker situation.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-9-1

SOS: .525

The Bengals host the Ravens in Week 17 for a game between two teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs. FPI is giving the Bengals a 62.8 percent chance to lose and a 96.1 percent chance to pick in the top 10 for the first time in six years. The last time they had draft position this high? They grabbed a receiver named A.J. Green at No. 4 overall in 2011.

9. Carolina Panthers

Record: 6-9

SOS: .513

It has been quite a fall for the Panthers, who became the first team to follow a Super Bowl appearance with a losing record since the 2007 Bears (7-9). They'll try to avoid double-digit losses in Week 17 at the Buccaneers, who at the moment retain a slim chance of making the playoffs as an NFC wild card. FPI gives the Panthers a 55.4 percent chance to lose and a 78.6 percent chance to pick in the top 10 next spring.

10. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Record: 6-9

SOS: .543 (Eagles)

As we were saying, the Browns had a tough week -- what with their win, the 49ers' near loss and finally the Eagles' upset of the Giants. Still, FPI projects a pretty decent chance that the Eagles will help the Browns snatch two of the top-10 picks in the draft. But, as with all things Browns, it won't be easy. The Eagles will need to lose at home in Week 17 to the Cowboys, who have clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs already. Don't forget: The Eagles do have the Vikings' No. 1 pick courtesy of the Sam Bradford trade. It's projected at No. 15.