Scouting the competition: Players to watch in each Week 17 game

With just one week left in the regular season there is still some work for the playoff predictor to do. The top seed in the AFC is still up for grabs, while the Redskins look to shake up the NFC playoff picture with a win against the Giants. (0:55)

The Green Bay Packers travel to Detroit to face the Lions with the NFC North title on the line Sunday night to cap the regular season.

Here is a look at all of the matchups:

Baltimore Ravens

Sunday's game at the Bengals is a meaningless one for the Ravens because there are no playoff implications. But Baltimore can celebrate a significant accomplishment: ending a four-game losing streak at Paul Brown Stadium. Read more

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have had a lot of battles against Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith over the years. Smith may be 37, but he hasn't lost any of his fire. Read more

Houston Texans

Though Sunday’s game against the Titans has no effect on the playoff race, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said his team will be playing to win. Read more

Tennessee Titans

The Titans lost in Houston in Week 4 and don't have the high-stakes rematch for which they'd hoped. Instead, they're playing for a 9-7 record, which would be their first winning record since 2011. Read more

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and are assured of last place in the NFC South no matter the outcome of Sunday’s game. They have nothing to play for except pride. Read more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs would need everything short of an act of God to reach the playoffs. But with the Panthers coming to town in their season finale, they have a chance to finish above .500 for the first time since 2010 and give themselves some momentum heading into the offseason. Read more

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts have been eliminated from playoff contention so they really don’t have anything to play for on Sunday against the Jaguars -- except for avoiding something that’s happened only once in the 32 games between the teams: avoiding a three-game losing streak. Read more

Indianapolis Colts

Nothing screams Week 17 NFL football like two teams -- Indianapolis and Jacksonville -- that aren't going to the playoffs facing each other. Read more

New England Patriots

When the Patriots defeated the Dolphins 31-24 on Sept. 18, running back Jay Ajayi rushed five times for 14 yards and had four receptions for 31 yards. He wasn't a big factor in the game. But he's a huge factor now. Read more

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins couldn’t beat the AFC East champion Patriots earlier this season without Tom Brady. On Sunday, they'll try to split the season series with New England’s future Hall of Fame quarterback under center. Read more

Chicago Bears

The Bears wrap up one of the worst seasons in franchise history with a rematch against a team they actually beat 20-10 in Week 8 -- a win they were so intoxicated by that players began whispering about running the table and making the playoffs. They've since lost six of seven. Read more

Minnesota Vikings

For the second time in three years, the Bears travel to Minneapolis for a Week 17 game against the Vikings that will function as the NFC North undercard. Read more

Buffalo Bills

What is old is new again: That's the theme around Sunday's largely meaningless regular-season finale at MetLife Stadium. As the Jets turn to former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to start in place of an injured Bryce Petty, the Bills will be turning back to failed 2013 first-rounder EJ Manuel to start over Tyrod Taylor. Read more

New York Jets

Twice benched, Ryan Fitzpatrick is back in the starter's role only because of an injury to Bryce Petty. The stadium will be mostly empty and the atmosphere will be grim on Sunday. Read more

Dallas Cowboys

When the Cowboys first met the Eagles, it was billed as the battle of the best young quarterbacks in football. My how things have changed. Read more

Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday's game doesn't mean a whole lot for the Cowboys, who already have home-field advantage locked up. But the Eagles are hoping to use a strong finish as a springboard into the 2017 season. Read more

Cleveland Browns

The Steelers have clinched the AFC North title and the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Thus, there is no reason for them to risk injury with their better players. That means the Browns should get the Steelers backups on Sunday at Heinz Field. Read more

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Browns can end the season with back-to-back wins if they edge Pittsburgh's noticeably thin lineup as the Steelers rest for the playoffs. Read more

New Orleans Saints

The Saints wish they had more to play for in Week 17 than an 8-8 finish. But at least they’ll have the added motivation of trying to play spoiler against their oldest rivals. Read more

Atlanta Falcons

With a win, the Falcons would secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye. But the rival Saints are unlikely to be a pushover. Anything can happen when these teams get together. Read more

New York Giants

The Redskins are still alive for a playoff spot, in part because they rallied to beat the Giants in a Week 3 game in which they trailed most of the afternoon. While the Giants failed to put the Redskins away that day and kept them from a crippling 0-3 start, they have another chance Sunday afternoon to bury their division rival. Read more

Washington Redskins

The Redskins aren't yet sure which New York Giants team they'll see Sunday. That's because the Giants still haven't said whether they'll be resting their starters in the regular-season finale, knowing they can't improve their playoff positioning. Read more

Arizona Cardinals

Revenge is in the air for the Cardinals, who will enter the regular-season finale looking to avenge a Week 4 loss to the Rams in Arizona. Read more

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' Week 4 win over the Cardinals was the apex of their season. It put them at 3-1, in first place in the NFC West. Since then, they have lost 10 of 11, their first season in Los Angeles quickly taking a dark turn. Read more

Oakland Raiders

With a win over the Broncos, the Raiders claim the AFC West with a record of 13-3, clinch a top-two seed in the AFC playoffs, get a bye in the first round and host at least one postseason game. Yes, a lot is at stake for Oakland, which will be without quarterback Derek Carr. Read more

Denver Broncos

Denver isn't in the playoffs for the first time since 2010, before many of the Broncos players were Broncos. So playing in a game that doesn’t impact playoff seeding or serve as an opportunity to get ready for a postseason game is something many of those players have not done, but they'll do it Sunday. Read more

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will play for their first AFC West championship since 2010 on Sunday when they face the Chargers in San Diego. The Chiefs not only need to beat the Chargers to win the division title, but they also need the Raiders to lose to the Broncos in Denver. Read more

San Diego Chargers

Like Antonio Gates, what makes Travis Kelce so tough is the Chiefs can line him all over the formation to create a mismatch. And the Kansas City tight end could be a problem for the Chargers again on Sunday. Read more

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks go into Sunday's game against the 49ers knowing they need a win to keep hopes of a first-round bye alive. Read more

San Francisco 49ers

A once-fierce rivalry doesn't have the same zest it did just a few years ago, when these were two of the best teams in the league. Instead, the Seahawks will be playing for their playoff seed in the NFC while the Niners will be looking for their second consecutive victory and third of the season. Read more

Green Bay Packers

No quarterback-receiver combination is hotter than what Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson have been for the Packers. The Lions should be worried if they don’t have ailing cornerback Darius Slay in Sunday’s regular-season finale, which will decide the NFC North title. Read more

Detroit Lions

One team has won five straight. The other has lost two in a row by double digits. One team has an MVP quarterback candidate who is ascending. The other? He's been fading with a finger injury and his team's offensive struggles. Read more