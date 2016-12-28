        <
          NFL Nation

          Scouting the competition: Players to watch in each Week 17 game

          Teams looking for the bye on the playoff predictor (0:55)

          With just one week left in the regular season there is still some work for the playoff predictor to do. The top seed in the AFC is still up for grabs, while the Redskins look to shake up the NFC playoff picture with a win against the Giants. (0:55)

          12:54 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Green Bay Packers travel to Detroit to face the Lions with the NFC North title on the line Sunday night to cap the regular season.

          Here is a look at all of the matchups:

          Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

          Baltimore Ravens

          Sunday's game at the Bengals is a meaningless one for the Ravens because there are no playoff implications. But Baltimore can celebrate a significant accomplishment: ending a four-game losing streak at Paul Brown Stadium. Read more

          Cincinnati Bengals

          The Bengals have had a lot of battles against Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith over the years. Smith may be 37, but he hasn't lost any of his fire. Read more

          Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

          Houston Texans

          Though Sunday’s game against the Titans has no effect on the playoff race, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said his team will be playing to win. Read more

          Tennessee Titans

          The Titans lost in Houston in Week 4 and don't have the high-stakes rematch for which they'd hoped. Instead, they're playing for a 9-7 record, which would be their first winning record since 2011. Read more

          Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

          Carolina Panthers

          The Panthers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012 and are assured of last place in the NFC South no matter the outcome of Sunday’s game. They have nothing to play for except pride. Read more

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          The Bucs would need everything short of an act of God to reach the playoffs. But with the Panthers coming to town in their season finale, they have a chance to finish above .500 for the first time since 2010 and give themselves some momentum heading into the offseason. Read more

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          The Colts have been eliminated from playoff contention so they really don’t have anything to play for on Sunday against the Jaguars -- except for avoiding something that’s happened only once in the 32 games between the teams: avoiding a three-game losing streak. Read more

          Indianapolis Colts

          Nothing screams Week 17 NFL football like two teams -- Indianapolis and Jacksonville -- that aren't going to the playoffs facing each other. Read more

          New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

          New England Patriots

          When the Patriots defeated the Dolphins 31-24 on Sept. 18, running back Jay Ajayi rushed five times for 14 yards and had four receptions for 31 yards. He wasn't a big factor in the game. But he's a huge factor now. Read more

          Miami Dolphins

          The Dolphins couldn’t beat the AFC East champion Patriots earlier this season without Tom Brady. On Sunday, they'll try to split the season series with New England’s future Hall of Fame quarterback under center. Read more

          Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

          Chicago Bears

          The Bears wrap up one of the worst seasons in franchise history with a rematch against a team they actually beat 20-10 in Week 8 -- a win they were so intoxicated by that players began whispering about running the table and making the playoffs. They've since lost six of seven. Read more

          Minnesota Vikings

          For the second time in three years, the Bears travel to Minneapolis for a Week 17 game against the Vikings that will function as the NFC North undercard. Read more

          Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

          Buffalo Bills

          What is old is new again: That's the theme around Sunday's largely meaningless regular-season finale at MetLife Stadium. As the Jets turn to former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to start in place of an injured Bryce Petty, the Bills will be turning back to failed 2013 first-rounder EJ Manuel to start over Tyrod Taylor. Read more

          New York Jets

          Twice benched, Ryan Fitzpatrick is back in the starter's role only because of an injury to Bryce Petty. The stadium will be mostly empty and the atmosphere will be grim on Sunday. Read more

          Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

          Dallas Cowboys

          When the Cowboys first met the Eagles, it was billed as the battle of the best young quarterbacks in football. My how things have changed. Read more

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Sunday's game doesn't mean a whole lot for the Cowboys, who already have home-field advantage locked up. But the Eagles are hoping to use a strong finish as a springboard into the 2017 season. Read more

          Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

          Cleveland Browns

          The Steelers have clinched the AFC North title and the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Thus, there is no reason for them to risk injury with their better players. That means the Browns should get the Steelers backups on Sunday at Heinz Field. Read more

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          The Browns can end the season with back-to-back wins if they edge Pittsburgh's noticeably thin lineup as the Steelers rest for the playoffs. Read more

          New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday

          New Orleans Saints

          The Saints wish they had more to play for in Week 17 than an 8-8 finish. But at least they’ll have the added motivation of trying to play spoiler against their oldest rivals. Read more

          Atlanta Falcons

          With a win, the Falcons would secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye. But the rival Saints are unlikely to be a pushover. Anything can happen when these teams get together. Read more

          New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday

          New York Giants

          The Redskins are still alive for a playoff spot, in part because they rallied to beat the Giants in a Week 3 game in which they trailed most of the afternoon. While the Giants failed to put the Redskins away that day and kept them from a crippling 0-3 start, they have another chance Sunday afternoon to bury their division rival. Read more

          Washington Redskins

          The Redskins aren't yet sure which New York Giants team they'll see Sunday. That's because the Giants still haven't said whether they'll be resting their starters in the regular-season finale, knowing they can't improve their playoff positioning. Read more

          Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday

          Arizona Cardinals

          Revenge is in the air for the Cardinals, who will enter the regular-season finale looking to avenge a Week 4 loss to the Rams in Arizona. Read more

          Los Angeles Rams

          The Rams' Week 4 win over the Cardinals was the apex of their season. It put them at 3-1, in first place in the NFC West. Since then, they have lost 10 of 11, their first season in Los Angeles quickly taking a dark turn. Read more

          Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday

          Oakland Raiders

          With a win over the Broncos, the Raiders claim the AFC West with a record of 13-3, clinch a top-two seed in the AFC playoffs, get a bye in the first round and host at least one postseason game. Yes, a lot is at stake for Oakland, which will be without quarterback Derek Carr. Read more

          Denver Broncos

          Denver isn't in the playoffs for the first time since 2010, before many of the Broncos players were Broncos. So playing in a game that doesn’t impact playoff seeding or serve as an opportunity to get ready for a postseason game is something many of those players have not done, but they'll do it Sunday. Read more

          Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday

          Kansas City Chiefs

          The Chiefs will play for their first AFC West championship since 2010 on Sunday when they face the Chargers in San Diego. The Chiefs not only need to beat the Chargers to win the division title, but they also need the Raiders to lose to the Broncos in Denver. Read more

          San Diego Chargers

          Like Antonio Gates, what makes Travis Kelce so tough is the Chiefs can line him all over the formation to create a mismatch. And the Kansas City tight end could be a problem for the Chargers again on Sunday. Read more

          Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday

          Seattle Seahawks

          The Seahawks go into Sunday's game against the 49ers knowing they need a win to keep hopes of a first-round bye alive. Read more

          San Francisco 49ers

          A once-fierce rivalry doesn't have the same zest it did just a few years ago, when these were two of the best teams in the league. Instead, the Seahawks will be playing for their playoff seed in the NFC while the Niners will be looking for their second consecutive victory and third of the season. Read more

          Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday

          Green Bay Packers

          No quarterback-receiver combination is hotter than what Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson have been for the Packers. The Lions should be worried if they don’t have ailing cornerback Darius Slay in Sunday’s regular-season finale, which will decide the NFC North title. Read more

          Detroit Lions

          One team has won five straight. The other has lost two in a row by double digits. One team has an MVP quarterback candidate who is ascending. The other? He's been fading with a finger injury and his team's offensive struggles. Read more