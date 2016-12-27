        <
          NFL Nation

          NFL Week 17 playoff scenarios

          3:22 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          A look at the playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 17:

          AFC

          CLINCHED: New England – AFC East and first-round bye; Pittsburgh – AFC North; Houston - AFC South; Oakland, Kansas City, Miami – playoff berth

          NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2) (at Miami Dolphins (10-5), Sunday)

          New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

          1. NE win or tie OR

          2. OAK loss or tie

          OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-3) (at Denver (8-7), Sunday)

          Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

          1. OAK win or tie OR

          2. KC loss or tie

          Oakland clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

          1. OAK win + NE loss

          KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (at San Diego (5-10), Sunday)

          Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

          1. KC win + OAK loss

          NFC

          CLINCHED: Dallas – NFC East and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs; Atlanta - NFC South; Seattle – NFC West; New York Giants - playoff berth

          ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5) (vs. New Orleans (7-8), Sunday)

          Atlanta clinches a first-round bye with:

          1. ATL win OR

          2. ATL tie + SEA loss or tie OR

          3. SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR

          4. SEA tie + DET loss

          SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1) (at San Francisco (2-13), Sunday)

          Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:

          1. SEA win + ATL loss or tie OR

          2. SEA tie + ATL loss + GB/DET tie

          DETROIT LIONS (9-6) (vs. Green Bay (9-6), Sunday night)

          Detroit clinches NFC North division title with:

          1. DET win

          Detroit clinches a first-round bye with:

          1. DET win + SEA loss or tie + ATL loss

          Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

          1. DET tie OR

          2. WAS loss or tie

          GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6) (at Detroit (9-6), Sunday night)

          Green Bay clinches NFC North with:

          1. GB win or tie

          Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

          1. WAS loss OR

          2. WAS tie + TB win + GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB*

          WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1) (vs. New York Giants (10-5), Sunday)

          Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

          1. WAS win + GB-DET game does not end in a tie OR

          2. WAS tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie

          TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7) (vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday)

          Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

          1. TB win + WAS tie + GB loss + TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB**

          Note:

          * GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB if one of the following teams win or tie: Seattle, Houston, Jacksonville or Philadelphia. GB has already clinched strength of schedule tiebreaker over TB in this scenario.

          ** TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB if all of the following teams win: Tennessee, Indianapolis, Dallas and San Francisco