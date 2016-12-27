NFL Week 17 playoff scenarios

A look at the playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 17:

AFC

CLINCHED: New England – AFC East and first-round bye; Pittsburgh – AFC North; Houston - AFC South; Oakland, Kansas City, Miami – playoff berth

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2) (at Miami Dolphins (10-5), Sunday)

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

NE win or tie OR OAK loss or tie

OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-3) (at Denver (8-7), Sunday)

Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

OAK win or tie OR KC loss or tie

Oakland clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

OAK win + NE loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (at San Diego (5-10), Sunday)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

KC win + OAK loss

NFC

CLINCHED: Dallas – NFC East and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs; Atlanta - NFC South; Seattle – NFC West; New York Giants - playoff berth

ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5) (vs. New Orleans (7-8), Sunday)

Atlanta clinches a first-round bye with:

ATL win OR ATL tie + SEA loss or tie OR SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR SEA tie + DET loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1) (at San Francisco (2-13), Sunday)

Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:

SEA win + ATL loss or tie OR SEA tie + ATL loss + GB/DET tie

DETROIT LIONS (9-6) (vs. Green Bay (9-6), Sunday night)

Detroit clinches NFC North division title with:

DET win

Detroit clinches a first-round bye with:

DET win + SEA loss or tie + ATL loss

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

DET tie OR WAS loss or tie

GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6) (at Detroit (9-6), Sunday night)

Green Bay clinches NFC North with:

GB win or tie

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

WAS loss OR WAS tie + TB win + GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB*

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1) (vs. New York Giants (10-5), Sunday)

Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

WAS win + GB-DET game does not end in a tie OR WAS tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7) (vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday)

Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

TB win + WAS tie + GB loss + TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB**

Note:

* GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB if one of the following teams win or tie: Seattle, Houston, Jacksonville or Philadelphia. GB has already clinched strength of schedule tiebreaker over TB in this scenario.

** TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB if all of the following teams win: Tennessee, Indianapolis, Dallas and San Francisco