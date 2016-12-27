NFL Week 17 playoff scenarios

A look at the playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 17:
AFC
CLINCHED: New England – AFC East and first-round bye; Pittsburgh – AFC North; Houston - AFC South; Oakland, Kansas City, Miami – playoff berth
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2) (at Miami Dolphins (10-5), Sunday)
New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
NE win or tie OR
OAK loss or tie
OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-3) (at Denver (8-7), Sunday)
Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
OAK win or tie OR
KC loss or tie
Oakland clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
OAK win + NE loss
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (at San Diego (5-10), Sunday)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
KC win + OAK loss
NFC
CLINCHED: Dallas – NFC East and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs; Atlanta - NFC South; Seattle – NFC West; New York Giants - playoff berth
ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5) (vs. New Orleans (7-8), Sunday)
Atlanta clinches a first-round bye with:
ATL win OR
ATL tie + SEA loss or tie OR
SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR
SEA tie + DET loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1) (at San Francisco (2-13), Sunday)
Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:
SEA win + ATL loss or tie OR
SEA tie + ATL loss + GB/DET tie
DETROIT LIONS (9-6) (vs. Green Bay (9-6), Sunday night)
Detroit clinches NFC North division title with:
DET win
Detroit clinches a first-round bye with:
DET win + SEA loss or tie + ATL loss
Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:
DET tie OR
WAS loss or tie
GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6) (at Detroit (9-6), Sunday night)
Green Bay clinches NFC North with:
GB win or tie
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
WAS loss OR
WAS tie + TB win + GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB*
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1) (vs. New York Giants (10-5), Sunday)
Washington clinches a playoff berth with:
WAS win + GB-DET game does not end in a tie OR
WAS tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7) (vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday)
Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
TB win + WAS tie + GB loss + TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB**
Note:
* GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB if one of the following teams win or tie: Seattle, Houston, Jacksonville or Philadelphia. GB has already clinched strength of schedule tiebreaker over TB in this scenario.
** TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB if all of the following teams win: Tennessee, Indianapolis, Dallas and San Francisco