Biggest Week 17 questions, stats and predictions

Taking a spin around the NFL to get you ready for Week 17:

The big questions

Will it be the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions or both?

The two teams face off Sunday night in Detroit with the NFC North title on the line. The loser will be out of the playoffs if the Washington Redskins beat the New York Giants.

The Lions have lost their previous two, been outscored 59-27 the past two weeks and are last in the NFL in defensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. They've produced sacks on just 4.6 percent of their opponents' dropbacks, which ranks 29th.

The Packers' offense has averaged 30.8 points during the team's current five-game winning streak. And on the season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has held the ball for 2.73 seconds before releasing it. That's the third-longest time among quarterbacks and is a credit to Green Bay's pass protection, along with his ability to escape pressure. It's difficult to envision a scenario in which the Lions pressure Rodgers enough in this game to slow him down.

The loser here still gets into the postseason as the No. 6 seed if the Redskins lose.

The Packers are 3.5-point road favorites.

The Lions and Packers face off Sunday night in Detroit with the NFC North crown on the line. Getty Images

Can the Oakland Raiders hold off the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title?

The Raiders can clinch the division with a win over the Denver Broncos or a Chiefs loss to the San Diego Chargers. A Raiders loss combined with a Chiefs win gives the division to Andy Reid's group.

Kansas City has a lot riding on Week 17. If the Chiefs finish as the No. 5 seed, they'll have to win on the road in the first round and most likely go to New England in the divisional round. But if they can win the AFC West, they'll get a first-round bye and a home game before potentially having to travel to Foxborough.

Travis Kelce's 631 yards after the catch are second most by a tight end in the past 15 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. And his six 100-yard games this season are tied for most by a tight end in the past 15 seasons.

The Chiefs are five-point road favorites.

How will the Dallas Cowboys handle their QB situation?

Per a report by ESPN's Todd Archer and Adam Schefter, Tony Romo is expected to play Sunday, along with Mark Sanchez. But Dak Prescott will get the start against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys are playing without left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) and going up against an Eagles defense that has produced pressure on 29.6 of its opponents' dropbacks, the sixth-best mark in the league.

The Cowboys already have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC and their next meaningful game won't be until Jan. 14 or 15 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Dallas is a five-point underdog on the road.

Numbers that matter

47.6: The percentage of third downs opponents are converting against the Redskins this year. That's the worst mark in the league, per ESPN Stats & Information research. On average, Washington's defense is on the field for 6.61 plays per drive, which also ranks last. The Redskins' playoff scenario is simple: beat the Giants and they're in (assuming the Packers and Lions don't tie).

3: The number of touchdowns Tom Brady has to throw without an interception to finish this season with the best TD/INT ratio in NFL history. Nick Foles threw 27 touchdowns and two interceptions with the Eagles in 2013. Brady has 25 touchdowns and two picks. The Patriots need either a win over the Miami Dolphins or a Raiders loss to secure home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

9: The number of games the Seattle Seahawks have had this season with fewer than 100 rushing yards. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, they had nine such games total from 2012 to 2015. Thomas Rawls (shoulder) is expected to start against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks need a win and an Atlanta Falcons loss to get a bye in the first round.

What we'll be talking about Monday

The playoff QB group in the AFC: Matt McGloin, Tom Savage and Matt Moore have combined for zero playoff starts. But they'll all be in the spotlight when this year's postseason gets under way. Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Alex Smith have combined for 53 postseason starts. Experience isn't everything, but it's tough to see the AFC as anything but a three-team race with the Patriots as big favorites.

Whether the Redskins can win in Seattle: If the Seahawks, Falcons and Redskins all win, Washington goes to Seattle in the first round. The Redskins rank fourth in offensive efficiency, and this is not the same Seahawks defense we've seen in past years. According to Football Outsiders, Seattle ranked fifth in pass defense from Weeks 1 to 11. But in Weeks 12 to 16 -- a period in which safety Earl Thomas played only one full quarter -- the Seahawks ranked 26th. This could be an intriguing matchup in the wild-card round.

The Falcons as legitimate contenders: They've outscored opponents by 97 points since Week 9, the largest margin for any team in the NFL. With a win against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons would lock up the No. 2 seed and potentially have to play no more than one road game on their way to the Super Bowl. The Falcons are averaging 6.61 yards per play, which would be the fifth-highest mark in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. They are dynamic offensively and relatively healthy. Things are set up nicely for Atlanta to go on a run.