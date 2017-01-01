NFL players who protested during the national anthem in Week 17

Several NFL players across the league have joined San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick since he began a pregame protest of racial oppression and inequality in the United States by sitting down during the national anthem before a preseason game, then kneeling during the anthem in Week 1. Here are the players who protested in Week 17:

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver Kenny Stills and safety Michael Thomas knelt for the anthem before the Dolphins' game against the Patriots on Sunday. They've done so for every game this season. -- James Walker

Tennessee Titans: Following the national anthem sung before the Titans' game against the Texans on Sunday, linebacker Wesley Woodyard and defensive linemen Jurrell Casey, Al Woods and DaQuan Jones all raised a fist in the air. -- Paul Kuharsky

Philadelphia Eagles: Safety Malcolm Jenkins raised a fist over his head during the national anthem before Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He has been protesting since Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. Cornerback Ron Brooks once joined him, but he has not been present on the sideline the past 10 games after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured quad tendon. In early November, Jenkins discussed at length his reasons for protesting. -- Tim McManus