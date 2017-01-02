2017 NFL draft order set for top 20

The Browns wrap up their worst season in franchise history and look ahead to the NFL Draft. ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon breaks it down. (0:53)

The Cleveland Browns did just about everything they could think of to avoid the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Eventually, though, inertia did its work Sunday.

The Browns took the Pittsburgh Steelers to overtime before losing 27-24, bested by a team that rested most of its key players in preparation for the playoffs. The outcome avoided unmitigated disaster for the Browns. Even after their historically awful season, the Browns would have been relegated to the No. 2 overall spot if they had pulled off a victory in Pittsburgh, thanks to the 49ers' season-ending loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

It never came to that for the Browns, and as it should be, their reward for a 1-15 season will indeed be the best position in the draft.

After exhaling, let's take a closer look at how the top 20 picks fell after Sunday's Week 17 results.

Remember, the NFL breaks ties in draft order by reverse order of strength of schedule. The NFL has not confirmed the order officially.

1. Cleveland Browns (1-15)

The Browns need help at every single position and at quarterback more than anywhere. But with two picks in the top 12, you have to imagine this pick will be available via trade to the highest bidder.

2. San Francisco 49ers (2-14)

Longtime 49ers general manager Trent Baalke won't get a chance to make this pick after presiding over a franchise that has lost 30 of its past 37 games the past two-and-a-half years. Baalke confirmed Sunday that he has been fired, and that leaves good draft position for his successor to restock a relatively barren roster.

3. Chicago Bears (3-13)

Ten interceptions over the final three weeks should shut down the silly notion that Matt Barkley could figure into the Bears' 2017 quarterback discussion. If the Bears part ways with Jay Cutler, or even if they don't, they will have the capital to draft the quarterback of their choosing. The Bears haven't drafted this high since 1972, when they selected tackle Lionel Antoine at No. 3 overall.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13)

The Jaguars lost the tiebreaker with the Bears, but look on the bright side: They would have dropped to No. 5 if they had held their lead Sunday and defeated the Colts, rather than giving up a 24-20 loss. As a result, the Jaguars will pick in the top five for the sixth consecutive year. Wow.

5. Tennessee Titans (via the 4-12 Los Angeles Rams)

Here is the Titans' reward for trading out of the No. 1 spot last year. Viewed another way, it's the Rams' punishment for falling in love with quarterback Jared Goff. Regardless, the Titans (9-7) have two of the top 18 picks in this draft.

6. New York Jets (5-11)

The Jets drafted Christian Hackenberg in 2016, Bryce Petty in 2015 and Geno Smith in 2013. Will they make it a fourth quarterback in five years?

7. San Diego Chargers (5-11)

It's jarring to think that the draft is but a footnote in the Chargers' offseason to-do list. Finding a city that wants to host them ranks slightly above it. A small comfort: Their top two picks in 2016, defensive end Joey Bosa and tight end Hunter Henry, are keepers.

8. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

With a top-10 pick, the Panthers will be in good position to address the positions that put them there: offensive line and cornerback, probably in that order.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9-1)

The Bengals are in an unfamiliar spot relative to their recent history. This will be their second top-10 pick of the decade. But in the big picture, they're right at home. Between 1992 and 2003, they made 10 picks in the top 10.

10. Buffalo Bills (7-9)

Before the Bills decide on their draft direction, they need to hire a new coach. Or, more aptly, they need to find a coach who is willing to work within what by all accounts is a low-functioning operation. Whoever the coach is almost certainly will be using a quarterback who wasn't on the Bills' roster on Sunday.

11. New Orleans Saints (7-9)

The Saints missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year and fourth time in five years. Their draft approach should recognize that the window has closed on another championship with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who turns 38 this month.

12. Cleveland Browns (via the 7-9 Philadelphia Eagles)

The Browns didn't like Carson Wentz enough last season to draft him at No. 2. The Eagles did, and their trade is why the Browns have the Eagles' first-round pick. Fortunately for Philadelphia, they partially recouped the loss by shipping Sam Bradford to Minnesota. (See below.)

13. Arizona Cardinals (7-8-1)

The Cardinals already had plenty of offseason needs, considering receiver Larry Fitzgerald's uncertain future and quarterback Carson Palmer's age. This team's window closed fast.

T-14. Philadelphia Eagles (via the 8-8 Minnesota Vikings)

All in all, the Eagles can't be disappointed with this position, given the Vikings' 5-0 start. There have been only two teams in 16-game history to start 5-0 and miss the playoffs. That's how close this pick was to being No. 21 or lower. Because the Vikings and Colts both finished with the same record, and the same strength of schedule, the position of No. 14 and No. 15 will be determined by a coin flip.

T-14. Indianapolis Colts (8-8)

Is Colts owner Jim Irsay going to give general manager Ryan Grigson another draft? Grigson's first-round picks after Andrew Luck in 2012: defensive end Bjoern Werner, running back Trent Richardson (via trade), receiver Phillip Dorsett and center Ryan Kelly. Werner and Richardson are out of the league. Dorsett has 51 catches in two seasons. Kelly started all 16 games this season.

16. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

The Ravens have tried to help Joe Flacco's lagging deep-ball game by signing and drafting fast receivers. Flacco has completed only 27 percent of passes thrown at least 20 yards past the line of scrimmage since he won the Super Bowl in 2012. Maybe this is the year to give him a running game.

17. Washington Redskins (8-7-1)

The Redskins' surprising elimination from playoff contention put them into offseason mode earlier than most people projected. They're unlikely to move on from quarterback Kirk Cousins, but they'll use their draft to continue building the team around him.

18. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

This is the Titans' own pick, which they have in addition to the Rams' spot at No. 5.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

Here's the best news: The Buccaneers signed punter Bryan Anger to a contract extension last week and used a second-round pick last season on place-kicker Roberto Aguayo. As such, unless they decide to upgrade at long-snapper, they can cross special teams off their list of 2017 draft needs.

20. Denver Broncos (9-7)

The defending Super Bowl champions have a higher pick than anyone expected. Before they decide what direction to go, they'll need to decide if their 2017 quarterback is Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, a veteran acquisition or someone they want to draft.