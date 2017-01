The Browns wrap up their worst season in franchise history and look ahead to the NFL Draft. ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon breaks it down. (0:53)

As you mourn the end of the NFL's wild-card playoff round, take solace in this consolation: We now know the top 24 picks in the 2017 draft.

There were no ties this week, so the four new additions are arranged in reverse order of their regular-season records. Details are in the chart below.