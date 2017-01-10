        <
          NFL Nation

          Is that Ed Hochuli's twin in College Football Playoff National Championship?

          9:49 PM ET
          • Kevin SeifertNFL Nation
          Look out, Ed Hochuli. There is a challenger to your throne.

          Mike Defee is the referee for Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship. And Mike Defee is jacked, over-muscled in a way that Hochuli -- the veteran NFL referee known for his tight shirts, big arms and long explanations -- can only dream of.

          Defee, identified in the college world as a Big 12 referee during the college season, was introduced to the nation Monday night when Alabama and Clemson kicked off. He -- well, more specifically, his arms -- exploded on social media within seconds.

          Mike Defee vs. Ed Hochuli.

          Who ya' got?

