Is that Ed Hochuli's twin in College Football Playoff National Championship?

Look out, Ed Hochuli. There is a challenger to your throne.

Mike Defee is the referee for Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship. And Mike Defee is jacked, over-muscled in a way that Hochuli -- the veteran NFL referee known for his tight shirts, big arms and long explanations -- can only dream of.

Defee, identified in the college world as a Big 12 referee during the college season, was introduced to the nation Monday night when Alabama and Clemson kicked off. He -- well, more specifically, his arms -- exploded on social media within seconds.

Mike Defee vs. Ed Hochuli.

Who ya' got?

when every day is arm day pic.twitter.com/V9i7kACi1l — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Ed Hochuli, who has been an NFL official since the early 1990s, has been known to show off his muscles. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Check out ESPN's coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T.

Check out ESPN's coverage of the 2016 NFL playoffs.