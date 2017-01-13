NFL divisional playoffs officiating scouting report: Seahawks DBs can let it fly

By the NFL's way of thinking, the officials working its divisional playoff round were the best in the league this season. The sum of their weekly grades put them in the top tier of their peers, making them eligible both for this weekend's games and for Super Bowl LI in Houston.

We should learn in the next two weeks which officials will receive that honor. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at the four referees. They will work with similarly highly graded crew members, meaning that some of their regular-season trends could be less relevant. But the referee sets the tone for every crew.

Referee: Gene Steratore

Seahawks' history in his games: 7-4

Falcons' history in his games: 9-5

In the regular season, at least, Steratore allowed defensive backs to play. His crew called the NFL's lowest combined total of defensive-holding, illegal-contact and defensive-pass-interference penalties (22 in 15 games). For context, consider that the league leader called nearly three times more (Jerome Boger, 58). That's a pretty big deal when you remember that the regular-season matchup between these teams hinged in part on a decision not to call Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman for pass interference on a fourth-down pass to Falcons receiver Julio Jones. If Steratore allows defensive backs to be physical in this game, as his regular-season performance indicates, the Seahawks will gain an unquestioned edge.

Referee: Pete Morelli

Texans' history in his games: 5-11

Patriots' history in his games: 8-5

The NFL entirely overhauled Morelli's crew in 2016 after a series of high-profile mistakes in 2015, and the results were positive. ... No matter who makes up his crew, Morelli -- like Steratore -- is consistently one of the more lenient NFL referees in terms of penalty frequency. According to Pro Football Reference, his penalty total has been below the NFL average in every season beginning in 2004. This season, his 13.9 penalties per game ranked as the league's fourth-fewest. Morelli's combination of 30 calls for defensive holding, illegal contact and defensive pass interference was also the fourth-lowest. ... Context for the Texans' record in his games: Houston has a .313 winning percentage with him and .479 with all other referees.

Pittsburgh and Kansas City might not see many roughing-the-passer penalties called Sunday: Referee Carl Cheffers called only five in 16 games this season. James Kenney/AP Photo

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Steelers' history in his games: 6-3

Chiefs' history in his games: 7-3

Cheffers is one of the least-known referees from a personality standpoint, mostly because he manages games well and they rarely escalate into national stories. He also isn't likely to pull the flag out of his own pocket excessively. The referee has responsibility for roughing the passer. Cheffers called only five in 16 games this season. He also called only two unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties. Players at Arrowhead Stadium are going to have to earn their infractions in this game.

Referee: Tony Corrente

Packers' history in his games: 9-4

Cowboys' history in his games: 7-6

Corrente's regular-season crew was responsible for one of the most glaring missed calls of 2016; somehow it ruled that New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had caught a pass that clearly fell to the ground and bounced between his legs. But it was a rare pock on an otherwise strong year. ... If the regular season is any indication, you won't see any cheap roughness or behavior penalties in this game. Corrente's crew took it even further than Cheffers': Corrente's group called a NFL-low total of 13 penalties for either roughing the passer, taunting, unsportsmanlike conduct or unnecessary roughness. For context, three crews called at least 31 such penalties. ... Corrente's crew did call the league's second-highest number of offensive-holding penalties (57).