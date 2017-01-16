Cowboys turn down chance at a 'fair catch kick'

The Dallas Cowboys turned down a rare opportunity Sunday just before halftime of their divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

After punt returner Cole Beasley fair caught a Packers punt at the Cowboys' 38-yard line, Dallas could have utilized an obscure NFL rule to attempt an untimed, unrushed field goal attempt. (It's known as a "fair catch kick.")

Because the defense can't rush, the kick can't be blocked. And with no time left on the first-half game clock, the Cowboys wouldn't have had to worry about giving the ball back to the Packers.

But it would have been a 72-yard attempt, and the rule allows the kick to be returned. No doubt worried that place-kicker Dan Bailey could push the ball beyond 72 yards, and thus give the Packers a return opportunity, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett passed.

There have been a handful of such attempts in recent NFL history. The Packers actually tried it in 2008, but place-kicker Mason Crosby missed from 69 yards. The San Francisco 49ers tried one in 2013, but place-kicker Phil Dawson was short from 71 yards.

ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this post.