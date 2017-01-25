Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'll never be over that loss' to Packers

Dak Prescott explains what it means to go to the Pro Bowl as a rookie and his aspirations for the future with the Cowboys. (0:55)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott said he's happy and humbled to participate this week in his first career Pro Bowl. But in the back of his mind, Prescott is still hurting over the Cowboys' divisional playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"It's behind me, but I can't say I'm over that loss," Prescott said candidly after the NFC practice Wednesday. "I'll never be over that loss. I'll never be over any loss. It's definitely fuel to the fire and ready to get back to work."

William Glasheen/The Post-Crescant via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cowboys finished the regular season 13-3, had the top seed and home-field advantage in the NFC. Many projected Dallas to represent the conference in the Super Bowl, but stellar play by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, especially late, led the Packers to a 34-31 victory.

When asked if Dallas was the best team this year, Prescott responded: "There's other great teams out there. So it's hard for me to say with me not playing in the last game."

Prescott said he will begin his offseason training soon after the Pro Bowl. His rapid rise from a fourth-round draft pick to a Pro Bowl quarterback was one of the biggest stories in the NFL. But the ending wasn't how Prescott envisioned this season.

"As much as this is a great experience, obviously I would have wanted to play next week [in the Super Bowl]," Prescott said. "But not having to do that, this is the next best thing."